दाउदनगर:व्रतियों के बीच किया गया छठ सामग्रियों का वितरण

दाउदनगरएक घंटा पहले
दाउदनगर छठ पर्व के अवसर पर विभिन्न स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं एवं समाजसेवियों द्वारा श्रद्धालुओं के बीच फल एवं पूजन सामग्रियों का वितरण किया गया।ओबरा के नवनिर्वाचित राजद विधायक ऋषि कुमार द्वारा उपलब्ध कराये गये फल एवं पूजन सामग्रियों का वितरण राजद नेताओं द्वारा सोनतटीय क्षेत्र के बाबा भूतनाथ मंदिर के पास किया गया।

वितरण करने वालों में युवा राजद के प्रदेश सचिव अरुण कुमार याद, राजद प्रखंड अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र कुमार सिंह, युवा राजद के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष बसंत बादल शामिल रहे। इधर विधानसभा चुनाव में ओबरा विधानसभा प्रत्याशी क्षेत्र से लोजपा प्रत्याशी रह चुके औरंगाबाद जिले के प्रमुख समाजसेवी डॉ प्रकाश चंद्रा ने छठ व्रतियों के लिये फल एवं पूजन सामग्रियों का वितरण कराया।

इनके द्वारा सोनतटीय क्षेत्र के काली स्थान के पास, शहर के मौलाबाग रोड व भखरुआं मोड समेत अन्य स्थानों पर छठ व्रतियों के लिए फल एवं पूजन सामग्रियों का वितरण कराया गया।काली स्थान के पास वितरण करने का कार्य गोविंदा राज ,अजय पांडेय, राजकिशोर राय, सिक्कु राय समेत अन्य लोगों ने किया।

तरार में मुकेश गुप्ता समेत अन्य लोगों ने वितरण का कार्य किया।मौलाबाग समेत अन्य स्थानों पर भी डॉ प्रकाश चंद्रा के सौजन्य से फल एवं पूजन सामग्रियों का वितरण किया गया। इनके समर्थकों ने उक्त सामग्रियों का वितरण व्रतियों के बीच किया।

