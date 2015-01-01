पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्री कृष्ण की प्रतिमा स्थापना:सड़क से लेकर सदन तक उठाएंगे 19 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देने का मामला

दाउदनगर4 घंटे पहले
दाउदनगर प्रखंड के अंछा गांव में गोवर्धन पर्वत पर भगवान श्री कृष्ण की प्रतिमा स्थापना के अवसर पर एक सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। उद्घाटन ओबरा के राजद के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक ऋषि कुमार ने किया।

विधानसभा चुनाव की चर्चा करते हुए नवनिर्वाचित विधायक ने कहा कि महागठबंधन के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने एक मजबूत महागठबंधन बनाया तो पूरा शासन- प्रशासन उनके पीछे पड़ गया। विपक्ष में बैठे हैं तो आम जनता की मुख्य मुद्दों को सशक्त तरीके से उठायेंगे।

एनडीए के द्वारा किए गये 19 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार देने के मुद्दे को सड़क से लेकर सदन तक उठाएंगे। इस मौके पर युवा राजद के प्रदेश सचिव अरुण कुमार यादव, छात्र राजद के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सुमित कुमार यादव, अजीत कुमार, बसंत बादल, संतोष कुमार मौजूद रहे।

