कार्रवाई:भारी मात्रा में शराब के साथ इंडिगो कार जब्त, धंधेबाज फरार

दाउदनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दाउदनगर थाने में खड़ी जब्त इंडिगो कार

दाउदनगर पुलिस भारी मात्रा में शराब बरामद किया है। इसके साथ-साथ एक इंडिगो कार को भी जब्त किया है। हालांकि धंधेबाज भागने में सफल रहा। घटना दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के शुक बाजार स्थित खत्री टोला की है। पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि एक इंडिगो कार से कारोबारी शराब की भारी खेप लेकर जा रहा है। सूचना के फौरन बाद सब इंस्पेक्टर अंजनी कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित कर छापेमारी शुरू की गई। इसी बीच धंधेबाज को भी पुलिस पर नजर पड़ गई। जिसके बाद धंधेबाज कार को तेज गति से लेकर भागने लगा। जिसे जवानों ने पीछे किया। खुद को घिरते देख शराब धंधेबाज कार को शुक बाजार स्थित खत्री टोला में खड़ा कर फरार हो गया। जब पीछे से पुलिस पहुंची तो देखा कार संदिग्ध अवस्था में खड़ी है। जिसके बाद कार की तलाशी ली गई। कार से 300 एमएल के 25 कार्टून बरामद किया गया। जिसमें से 625 बोतल शराब बरामद हुआ। इसके बाद कार व शराब को जब्त कर थाना लाया गया। इस संबंध में दाउदनगर थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि वाहन मालिक और चालक के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। शराब धंधेबाजों की पहचान व गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। जल्द ही धंधेबाजों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा। किसी भी स्थिति में शराब का अवैध कारोबार नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

