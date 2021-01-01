पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:अपने कार्यों से ही सेवानिवृत्त के बाद आते हैं याद

दाउदनगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दाउदनगर व ओबरा में रिटायर्ड एसडीपीओ राजकुमार तिवारी के सम्मन में समारोह का हुआ आयोजन

सरकारी सेवा में किए गए कार्यो से ही सेवानिवृत हाेने के बाद लोग याद करते हैं। उक्त बातें दाउदनगर के भगवान प्रसाद शिवनाथ प्रसाद बीएड कॉलेज में अवकाश प्राप्त अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी राजकुमार तिवारी के अभिनंदन समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कही। समारोह की अध्यक्षता दाउदनगर एसडीओ कुमारी अनुपम सिंह ने की।

ये आयोजन हैंड्स ऑफ प्रकाशचंद्रा टीम के द्वारा टीम के संरक्षक डॉ प्रकाश चंद्रा के नेतृत्व में किया गया। श्री तिवारी के कुशल कार्यकाल की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि अपने करीब 32 वर्षों के सेवाकाल के दौरान उन्होंने विभिन्न पदों पर पदस्थापित रहते हुए करीब 11 वर्षो तक औरंगाबाद जिले में सेवा दी। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन जिला प्रवक्ता अश्विनी तिवारी ने किया। वहीं कपिल देव संगीत महाविद्यालय के कलाकारों द्वारा गीत संगीत प्रस्तुत किया गया।
राजकुमार तिवारी एक बेहतर और कुशल पुलिस पदाधिकारी के रूप में हमेशा किए जाएंगे याद

अध्यक्षता कर रहीं एसडीओ कुमारी अनुपम सिंह ने कहा कि राजकुमार तिवारी की पहचान एक बेहतर व कुशल पुलिस पदाधिकारी के रूप में रही। उन्होंने बेहतर तालमेल समन्वय स्थापित कर अनुमंडल में प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था बनाये रखा। सेवानिवृति के बाद भी उन्हें कार्यों के लिए याद किया जाएगा।

हैंड्स ऑफ प्रकाशचंद्रा टीम के संरक्षक डॉ प्रकाश चंद्रा ने स्वागत भाषण करते हुए कहा कि राजकुमार तिवारी पुलिस-पब्लिक सद्भावना के प्रतीक रहे। यह कार्यक्रम कर्मयोगी के अभिनंदन का कार्यक्रम है। एसडीओ और एसडीपीओ ने मिलकर दाउदनगर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में बहुत सारे सुधारात्मक कार्य किये।

देवी मंदिर में सपरिवार टेका मत्था

रिटायर्ड एसडीपीओ मंगलवार को सपरिवार ओबरा देवी मंदिर पहुंच मत्था टेकते हुए पजा अर्चना की। इनके साथ ओबरा थानाध्यक्ष सह प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी ज्योति शंकर व पूर्व थानाध्यक्ष अश्विनी सिन्हा, पैक्स अध्यक्ष मणी गुप्ता, पुष्कर अग्रवाल भी मौजूद रहे। समारोह में डीसीएलआर संजय कुमार ,सीओ स्नेह लता देवी, पूर्व जिला पर्षद अध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, रेड क्रॉस औरंगाबाद के चेयरमैन सतीश कुमार सिंह, नगर पर्षद अध्यक्ष उदय गुप्ता, जिला पार्षद सरोज देवी, पूर्व जिप उपाध्यक्ष संजय सिंह सोम, थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार गौतम, बारुण थानाध्यक्ष राजकुमार मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser