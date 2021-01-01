पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:पूरा नहीं हुआ है सिलेबस, परीक्षा को लेकर असमंजस

दाउदनगर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक फरवरी से शुरू हो रही इंटर की परीक्षा

इंटरमीडिएट बोर्ड की परीक्षा एक फरवरी से 13 फरवरी तक दाउदनगर अनुमंडल के विभिन्न केंद्रों पर दो पाली में होगी। जिला शिक्षा कार्यालय की तरफ से परीक्षा की तैयारी को लेकर गतिविधियां तेज कर दी गई है। इधर विभिन्न कॉलेज एवं प्लस टू विद्यालयों के अधिकांश परीक्षार्थी कोरोना काल में समुचित पढ़ाई ना होने, सिलेबस पुरा ना होने ऑनलाइन क्लास व खराब इंटरनेट की समस्या का दुखड़ा रो रहे हैं।

परीक्षा की तैयारी के बारे में परीक्षार्थियों ने अपनी समस्याओं को बताया प्रथम वर्ष की तैयारी काफी बेहतर ढंग से हो गई थी। परंतु दूसरे वर्ष की तैयारी पर कोरोना संक्रमण का छाया पड़ गया। मार्च माह से कॉलेज विद्यालय कोचिंग संस्थान बंद हो गए थे। शुरू के दो-तीन महीने में पढ़ाई पूरी तरह से ठप हो गया था। जुलाई माह के बाद कुछ कोचिंग संस्थान सरकार द्वारा ऑनलाइन क्लास चलाया गया।

जिसके बदौलत हम सभी परीक्षा देंगे। विज्ञान वाले छात्रों ने बताया कि गणित विषय में कैलकुलस, अलजबरा, त्रिकोंणमिति एवं प्रोबिलिटी सहित अन्य विषयों का पढ़ना होता है। रसायन शास्त्र विषय मे ऑर्गेनिक एवम इनऑर्गेनिक की पढ़ाई करनी पड़ती है। भौतिकी विषय मे कई ऐसे न्यूमेरिकल होते हैं।

जिसको समझना काफी जटिल होता है। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई का सेटअप हम लोगों के लिए काफी नया था। इसको समझने में भी थे कई महीनों तक का समय गुजर गया था। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में सबसे बड़ी बाधा इंटरनेट का आता है।नेटवर्क नही मिलने पर पाठ्यक्रम ठीक से समझ भी नहीं आ रहा था।

