तैयारी जोरों पर:नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन व उप चेयरमैन की कुर्सी का फैसला आज, बढ़ी सरगर्मी

दाउदनगर43 मिनट पहले
  • दाउदनगर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर नगर परिषद कार्यालय सभागार में आज होगी बैठक

दाउदनगर नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन सोनी देवी एवं उप चेयरमैन पुष्पा देवी की कुर्सी का फैसला आज शनिवार को होगा। अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर आयोजित विशेष बैठक आज शनिवार को दोपहर एक बजे से नगर पर्षद कार्यालय सभाकक्ष में बुलायी गयी है। लेकिन उससे पहले ही भीषण ठंड में भी नगर पर्षद की राजनीति पूरी तरह गरमायी हुई है। दोंनो पक्षों का अपना- अपना दावा है।

दोनों पक्ष इस चुनावी लड़ाई में पूरी तरह आर-पार के मूड में दिख रहे हैं और अपनी -अपनी स्थिति पूरी तरह मजबूत होने का दावा कर रहे हैं। नगर पर्षद बोर्ड में 27 वार्ड पार्षद हैं और दोनों पक्षों का दावा अपने-अपने पक्ष में 18-18 वार्ड पार्षदों के होने का है।

ऐसी स्थिति में मत विभाजन तक यह बताना पूरी तरह मुश्किल होगा कि किस पक्ष को सफलता मिलेगी।दोनों पक्षों के लिये कड़ी चुनौती का समय आ गया है।सत्ता पक्ष के समक्ष जहां अपनी कुर्सी बचाने की चुनौती है तो विरोधी खेमे के समक्ष सत्ता पक्ष को कुर्सी से पदच्युत करने की चुनौती है।
इन वार्ड पार्षदों ने लाया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव
दाउदनगर नगर नगर परिषद के 27 वार्ड पार्षदों में से 12 वार्ड पार्षदों ने अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आवेदन पर अपना हस्ताक्षर किया है। वार्ड नंबर 24 के वार्ड पार्षद कौशलेंद्र कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया है। आवेदन पर कौशलेंद्र के साथ वार्ड नंबर 1 की पार्षद जगेश्वरी देवी, वार्ड 3 के पार्षद तारिक अनवर, वार्ड 4 की पार्षद सकीला बानो, वार्ड 5 के पार्षद बसंत कुमार, वार्ड 9 की पार्षद सुमित्रा साव, वार्ड 11 के पार्षद प्रमोद कुमार सिंह, वार्ड 12 की पार्षद मिनो सिंह, वार्ड 16 की पार्षद ललीता देवी, वार्ड 17 की पार्षद लीलावती देवी, वार्ड 20 की पार्षद रीना देवी, वार्ड 27 के पार्षद सतीश कुमार ने हस्ताक्षर ने किया था।

बहुमत के लिए 14 का गणित छूने की चुनौती
सूत्रों ने बताया कि 27 सदस्यीय नगर पर्षद बोर्ड में दोनों पक्षों के समक्ष कम से कम 14 से 15 वार्ड पार्षदों का बहुमत जुटाने की चुनौती है। बहुमत का आंकड़ा छूने के लिए 14 वार्ड पार्षदों का समर्थन दोनों पक्षों के लिये जरूरी है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि दोनों पक्ष किसी प्रकार का कोई रिस्क लेना नहीं चाहते और अपने पक्ष में कम से कम 16 वार्ड पार्षदों को रखना चाहते हैं।

दोनों पक्षों का कहना है हमारे पास 18 पार्षद का समर्थन हासिल है।राजनीतिक गणित को सफल बनाने के लिये दोनों पक्षों ने अपनी- अपनी अंतिम ताकत झोंक दी है। जोड़ तोड़ के तरीके अपनाये जा रहे हैं। पक्ष -विपक्ष रणनीति बनाने में जुटा हुआ है।

अपने पाले में अधिक से अधिक वार्ड पार्षदों को रखने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।दोनों पक्षों का अपना अलग-अलग दावा है। वार्ड पार्षदों या उनके प्रतिनिधि के शहर से बाहर कहीं टूर पर जाने की चर्चा सुनने को मिल रही है। जो सभी रात तक वापस आ जाएंगे। बैठक में शामिल होकर अपने उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में वोट करें।

दोनों पक्ष बहुमत का कर रहे दावा
दोनों पक्षों का दावा है कि उनके पास पर्याप्त बहुमत है। उप मुख्य पार्षद पुष्पा देवी के प्रतिनिधि डॉ. केदारनाथ सिंह ने दावा करते हुए कहा कि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पूरी तरह खारिज हो जायेगा, क्योंकि बहुमत सत्ता पक्ष के साथ है। मुख्य पार्षद और उप मुख्य पार्षद के कार्यकाल में शहर का अपेक्षित विकास हुआ है। उदाहरण स्वरूप करीब आठ करोड़ रुपये की लागत से शहर में नाला निर्माण का कार्य वर्तमान में चल रहा है।

वहीं, विरोधी खेमे का नेतृत्व कर रहे पूर्व उप मुख्य पार्षद एवं वार्ड संख्या 24 के वार्ड पार्षद कौशलेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने अपने पक्ष में बहुमत होने का दावा करते हुए कहा कि मुख्य पार्षद एवं उप मुख्य पार्षद के रवैया से वार्ड पार्षद पूरी तरह नाराज हैं। उन्हें पूर्ण भरोसा है कि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव बहुमत से पारित हो जायेगा। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि राज्य सरकार के आदेश के प्रतिकूल विकास कार्य कराये गये हैं। विकास कार्यों में मनमानी बरती गयी है।

मुख्य पार्षद व उप मुख्य पार्षद के खिलाफ पर लगाए गए हैं ये आरोप
मुख्य पार्षद व उप मुख्य पार्षद के खिलाफ दिए गए आवेदन में छह सूत्री आरोप लगाए गए हैं। इनमें मुख्य पार्षद व उप मुख्य पार्षद का अपने कर्तव्य निर्वहन में लापरवाही व मनमानी करना, बिहार नगर पालिका अधिनियम 2007 एवं बिहार नगर पालिका हस्तक के अनुसार बोर्ड की मासिक बैठक नहीं बुलाना, विकास कार्यो में मनमानी करना तथा राज्य सरकार के आदेश के प्रतिकूल विकास कार्यो का कार्यान्वयन करना, वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ सम्मानजनक व्यवहार नहीं करना, वार्डो में समुचित साफ-सफाई के प्रति उदासीन रवैया अपनाना, नगर क्षेत्र के आम जनता द्वारा दिए गए आवेदनों की अनदेखी करना तथा जनहित के कार्यो में रूची नहीं लेना एव नगर पालिका के कार्यो का समुचित पर्यवेक्षण नहीं करना शामिल है।

