पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:सड़क पार कर रही वृद्धा को वाहन ने कुचला

दाउदनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जाम कर रहे लोगों को समझाते पुलिस अधिकारी।
  • दाउदनगर-बारूण रोड के नील कोठी के समीप की घटना, विरोध में लोगों ने जाम की सड़क

गुरुवार को एक अज्ञात वाहन वृद्ध महिला को कुचल दिया। जिसके कारण उक्त महिला गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। घटना दाउदनगर शहर के दाउदनगर-बारूण रोड के नील कोठी समीप की है। घटना के बाद चालक वाहन लेकर फरार हो गया। वहीं विरोध में ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर हंगामा किया। आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों को पुलिस समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। जख्मी महिला केसरी कुंवर उसी माेहल्ले की रहने वाली है। घटना के बाद आसपास के लोगों ने जख्मी वृद्ध महिला को आनन-फानन में इलाज के लिए दाउदनगर पीएचसी ले गए। जहां से नाजुक स्थिति देखते हुए प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर आधा घंटा सड़क जाम कर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन
दाउदनगर शहर के नील कोठी मुहल्ला के पास अज्ञात वाहन के कुचलने से वृद्ध महिला को जख्मी होने से ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो गए और करीब आधे घंटे तक सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन किया। जिसके कारण कई वाहन फंसे रहे। जिससे लोगों काे आवागमन करने में काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि जख्मी वृद्ध महिला अत्यंत गरीब है। इसलिए उक्त महिला की इलाज प्रशासन द्वारा करायी जाए। सड़क जाम की सूचना पाकर दाउदनगर थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार गौतम मौके पर पहुंचे और लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि घायल महिला के समुचित इलाज का प्रबंध कराया जा रहा है। इसमें सभी लोगों के सहयोग की जरूरत है। स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से घायल महिला का इलाज कराया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें