कार्रवाई:दो दलों की प्रचार सामग्री जब्त, वाहन भी किया जब्त

दाउदनगर4 घंटे पहले
दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के दो अलग-अलग स्थानों से दो अलग-अलग राजनीतिक दलों का प्रचार सामग्री जब्त किया गया है। इसके साथ-साथ दो वाहनों को भी जब्त किया गया है। बुधवार की सुबह चुनाव के दौरान दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के नवरतन चक गांव के पास गया रोड की ओर से आ रही एक उजले रंग की स्वीफ्ट मारुति कार को जब्त किया गया है। उक्त वाहन से रालोसपा के चुनाव चिन्ह पंखा का आठ पंपलेट व 10 हजार रुपये नगद बरामद किया गया। वहीं दाउदनगर के सुक बाजार के पास लखन मोड़ की ओर से आ रही एक स्कार्पियो वाहन को रुकवा कर उसकी जांच की गई तो दो प्लास्टिक के दो थैले में लोजपा का नाम लिखा टी-शर्ट, टोपी व मास्क जब्त किया गया।

