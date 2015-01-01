पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाउदनगर:अनियंत्रित होकर नीचे गिरे अधेड़ पर चढ़ा ट्रैक्टर, मौके पर हुई मौत

औरंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • घटना दाउदनगर-नासरीगंज सोन पुल की, गांव में पसरा मातम

शनिवार की सुबह अर्घ्य दिलाकर ट्रैक्टर से लौट रहे अधेड़ अचानक असंतुलित होकर सड़क पर गिर गया। जिस ट्रैक्टर से वह नीचे गिरा। वही ट्रैक्टर उसके ऊपर चढ़ गया। जिसके कारण कुचलकर उसकी ही मौत हो गई। घटना दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के दाउदनगर-नासरीगंज सोन पुल की है।

मृतक 49 वर्षीय अधेड़ बच्चन कुमार गौतम खुदवां थाना क्षेत्र के अंकोरहा गांव का रहने वाला था, लेकिन वह वर्तमान में दाउदनगर शहर के वार्ड 25 में रहता है। यहां भी उसका घर है। घटना की सूचना पाकर दाउदनगर पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। जहां से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया।

उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दे लौट रहा था पूरा परिवार, तभी हुआ हादसा
परिजनाें के अनुसार मृतक के चचेरा भाई के घर छठ हुआ था। सुबह में पूरा परिवार ट्रैक्टर से दाउदनगर-नासरीगंज सोन पुल छठ घाट पर अर्घ्य देने गया था। अर्घ्य देने के बाद सभी लोग वापस अपने घर लौट रहे थे। मृतक ट्रैक्टर के डाला पर बैठा हुआ था। जैसे ही घाट से थोड़ी दूर ट्रैक्टर दाउदनगर की ओर आगे बढ़ा की अधेड़ अनियंत्रित होकर नीचे गिर गया। फिर ट्रैक्टर उसके ऊपर से गुजर गया। जिसके कारण वह बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया।

