बायोडीजल बनाने की फैक्ट्री:सुअरा में लगेगा बायो डीजल प्लांट, अगले साल निर्माण; प्रोजेक्ट पर 15 से 20 करोड़ रुपए तक खर्च

डेहरी3 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के तेंदुआ दुसाधी गांव के पास अगले बरस बायोडीजल बनाने की फैक्ट्री की शुरुआत होगी। इस प्रोजेक्ट पर फिलहाल 15 से 20 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने का अनुमान है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए जीबीएफ इंडील्यूब लुब्रिकेंट्स के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि फिलहाल पंप और डीपो स्थापित कर कंपनी व्यवसाय की संभावनाओं और विकास को खास तौर पर ग्रामीण इलाकों में तलाश कर रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा को कंपनी महत्व दे रही है। मंगलवार को जीबीएस ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनी के सीईओ हृसिकेश कुमार ने यहां विभिन्न रेंज के अपने प्रोडक्ट को लांच किया। इस मौके पर अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कंपनी का डीजल पंप पहले से ही मार्केट में उपलब्ध है। अब कंपनी अपनी लुब्रिकेंट्स भी लॉन्च कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र की कंपनी के साथ मिलकर बिहार में जीबीएफ इंडील्यूब के नाम से सभी रेंज लाया जा रहा है। बताया कि गाड़ियों सहित डिफेंस, रेलवे, ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट सहित बड़ी-बड़ी फैक्ट्रियों में उपयोग किए जा रहे हैं। बताया कि अभी नासिक से यहां मंगाया जा रहा है। एक लाख लीटर का यहां डीपो स्थापित किया गया है। फैक्ट्री अगले साल निर्माण में आएगी।

पर्यावरण के लिए मुफीद होता है बायोडीजल
कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि बताया कि बायो डीजल में कार्बन सल्फर नहीं है। इसलिए पर्यावरण सुरक्षित होगा। साथ ही 10 प्रतिशत ऑक्सीजन होने से वाहनों के माइलेज भी बढ़ेंगे। प्लांट लगाए जाने से स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार भी मिलेगा। इस मौके पर जनरल मैनेजर मार्केटिंग दीपक कुमार, ऋषिकेश कुमार, क्षितिज पांडेय, सागर झा, इंडील्यूब के सीएमडी संजय सोनवाने, विठुल माहुलीकर, सागर सहित स्थानीय चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के बबल कश्यप आदि मौजूद थे।

