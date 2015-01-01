पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:डेहरी रहा है राजद का गढ़

डेहरी सदरएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल में 435 मतदान केंद्रों वाले इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में राष्ट्रीय जनता दल की पकड़ मजबूत मानी जाती रही है। पहले से यहां 281 मतदान केंद्र हैं लेकिन संक्रमण को देखते हुए 154 सहायक मतदान केंद्र बढ़ा दिए गए थे। वर्ष 2015 के चुनाव में राजद के ही मोहम्मद इलियास हुसैन ने जीत दर्ज की थी लेकिन अलकतरा घोटाले में उनके जेल चले जाने के बाद हुए उपचुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सत्यनारायण सिंह यादव ने 72097 मत प्राप्त करते हुए इलियास हुसैन के पुत्र और राजद प्रत्याशी फिरोज हुसैन को काफी बड़े मतों के अंतर से पराजित किया था। इस उपचुनाव में राजद को महज 38104 मत प्राप्त हो सके थे। डेहरी से पूर्व में प्रदीप कुमार जोशी और उनकी पत्नी ज्योति रश्मि विधायक रह चुकी हैं।

