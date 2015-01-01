पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

होगा पुनर्वास:डेहरी में हटाया गया अतिक्रमण; महादलित परिवारों को बसाने को मनोरा में भूमि चिह्नित

डेहरी3 घंटे पहले
  • 5 एकड़ में 3 एकड़ पर प्रशासन का कब्जा

शहर के एनीकट इलाके में नगर परिषद द्वारा बनाए जा रहे पार्क से रविवार को एक बार फिर से पहुंचे पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने अतिक्रमण हटाया। लाव लश्कर के साथ पहुंची पुलिस प्रशासन की टीम सहित जेसीबी मशीन के अलावे काफी संख्या में महिला पुरुष पुलिस बल और नगर परिषद के कर्मियों को लगाया गया था।

इस दौरान करीब आधे दर्जन महादलित परिवारों के झुग्गी झोपड़ी को हटाया गया। महादलित परिवारों के विरोध के बाद अधिकारियों ने आर्थिक सहायता देने की बात कही है। इसके पहले भी कई चरणों में अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई हो चुकी है। जैसे-जैसे काम आगे बढ़ता है उजाड़े गए परिवार पार्क के ही भूमि पर पीछे बसते जा रहे हैं। उन्हें अब वहां से हटाना एक बड़ी चुनौती मानी जा रही है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सुशील कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पार्क की भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने वाले 62 महादलित परिवारों को चिन्हित किया जा चुका है। इन्हें पुनः बसाने के लिए शहर से सटे मनोरा गांव के पास भूमि चिन्हित कर ली गई है जहां प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत भवन निर्माण कर बसाया जाएगा। मल्टी स्टोरी बिल्डिंग निर्माण कर देने की व्यवस्था है।

चुनौती यह कि आगे से प्रशासन कब्जा हटा रहा, पीछे से अतिक्रमणकारी काबिज होते जा रहे

पार्क के निर्माण पर करीब 25 लाख रुपए हो रहे हैं खर्च
पार्क की शेष बची हुई भूमि पर से भी शीघ्र ही अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई होगी। इधर बताया जा रहा है कि नगर परिषद फिलहाल 3 एकड़ भूमि पर ही बाउंड्री वाल खड़ा कर रही है। नगर परिषद ने पार्क निर्माण के लिए सिंचाई विभाग से 5 एकड़ जमीन हस्तांतरित कराया है। पिछले 1 वर्षों से प्रयासरत नगर परिषद पार्क की भूमि में अब तक करीब 3 एकड़ भूमि पर कब्जा कर चुकी है। जिसका गेट और बाउंड्री निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। साथ ही जगह उपलब्ध होते ही उक्त भूमि पर बैठने की कुर्सी, पैदल पथ निर्माण, मल्टीप्लेक्स और जिम लगाया जा रहा है।

प्राचीन धूप घड़ी इलाके में भी बनेगा पार्क
नगर परिषद के मुताबिक सिंचाई विभाग कार्यशाला और सरकारी आईटीआई के सामने स्थित प्राचीन धूप घड़ी क्षेत्र में भी पार्क बनाने की योजना है। जिस पर करीब 1 करोड़ 45 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। नगर परिषद बोर्ड ने 21 दिसंबर 2019 को बोर्ड की बैठक में पार्क निर्माण के लिए 2 करोड़ 95 लाख रुपए खर्च करने की ध्वनि मत से अनुमति दी थी। यहां निर्मित प्राचीन धूप घड़ी तब की है जब यहां से सोन नहरों के निर्माण का कार्य प्रारंभ हुआ था।

1871 में बनी धूप घड़ी अब भी बताती है सही समय
अंग्रेजी हुकूमत के दौरान 1871 में बने इस धूप घड़ी से अब भी सूर्य की रोशनी की छाया के जरिए सही समय का पता लगाया जा सकता है। इलाके को संरक्षित और सौंदर्यीकृत नहीं किया गया तो इसका अस्तित्व मिट जाएगा। अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान एएसपी संजय कुमार, बीडीओ अरुण कुमार सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर गुप्ता सहित कई अधिकारी शामिल थे। इधर, स्थानीय विधायक मद से बाउंड्री और मुख्य गेट के निर्माण पर 9 लाख 85 हजार रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं।

