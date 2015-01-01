पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Dehri
  Four Friends Were Taken From The House Of Inter Student, Murdered And Found Dead In The Back Of The College, Two In Custody

दो हिरासत में:इंटर के छात्र को घर से बुला ले गए थे चार दोस्त, कॉलेज के पीछे मिला हत्या कर फेंका गया शव, दो हिरासत में

डेहरी सदर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के महिला कॉलेज के पीछे एनीकट पुरानी नहर से पुलिस ने एक युवक का शव बरामद किया। परिजनों के मुताबिक वह पिछले ग्यारह नवंबर से ही गायब था। बताया कि उक्त तारीख को मृतक के चार दोस्त सुबह करीब 9:00 बजे घर से बुलाकर ले गए थे। इधर जब वह घर नहीं लौटा तो परिजनों ने खोजबीन शुरू की। जब उसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली तो तीन दिन बाद 15 तारीख को पुलिस को सूचना दिया। परिजनों ने बताया कि पुलिस ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं की और 17 नवंबर को उसका शव बरामद हुआ। मौके पर नगर थानाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में पहुंची पुलिस शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दी है। मृतक के पिता गुड्डू साह ने बताया कि उनके पुत्र को तिलौथू थाना क्षेत्र के चंदन पूरा गांव निवासी दोस्त पवन कुमार ठाकुर, स्थानीय महिला कॉलेज के पास का निवासी दोस्त कलक्टर यादव, अप्सरा सिनेमा के पास का निवासी कन्हैया पटेल और अंबेडकर नगर निवासी दोस्त विधायक उर्फ बली घर से बुलाकर ले गए थे। उन्होंने अपने पुत्र की हत्या कर शव को फेंक देने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतक इंटर का छात्र था जो स्थानीय जगजीवन कॉलेज में पढ़ रहा था।
मृतक के परिजनों के मुताबिक दोस्तों से जब विक्की कुमार के घर वापस नहीं आने के बारे में पूछताछ की गयी तो उन्होंने बताया कि उसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोस्तों ने यह भी बताया कि उन्होंने गाड़ी में बैठाते हुए देखा है। इधर जब परिजन युवक का पता लगाते नगर थाना में पहुंचे तो उन्हें इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली।
परिजनों के लगातार संपर्क में ही रहे छात्र के दोस्त
मृतक के परिजनों के संपर्क में रहे और उन्हें गुमराह कर रहे दो दोस्तों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक मामले में कलेक्टर यादव एवं कन्हैया पटेल काे हिरासत में घटना की जानकारी ली जा रही है। वहीं अन्य लोगों के गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास तेज कर दिए गए हैं। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि शव का पोस्टमार्टम करने के उपरांत ही हत्या के सही तथ्यों का पता लग सकेगा।

