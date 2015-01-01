पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलर्ट:मतगणना और परिणाम के मद्देनजर पुलिस हाई अलर्ट

डेहरी सदर3 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव में डाले गए वोटों के मतगणना का आज कार्य किया जायेगा। ठीक इसके पहले एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह ने जिले के पुलिस अधिकारियों और थानाध्यक्षों के साथ अपराध नियंत्रण और विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर बैठक किया। फिलहाल 12 नवंबर तक समूचे प्रदेश में आचार संहिता लागू है। किसी भी दल और प्रत्याशियों को पक्ष विपक्ष में जुलूस सभा की इजाजत नहीं दी गयी है।अति उत्साहित होकर क्रिया प्रतिक्रिया में संभावित घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए एवं कठोर कार्रवाई के निर्देश सभी थानों को दिए गए हैं। इधर आगामी पर्व त्यौहारों दीपावली और छठ पूजा को ले विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर भी पुलिस कर्मियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया है। एसपी ने जिले में शांतिपूर्ण और निष्पक्ष चुनाव के लिए सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को बधाई दी। उन्होंने बताया कि दीपावली और छठ पर्व पर विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने को लेकर आवश्यक निर्देश दिया गया है। पटाखा दुकानों का भौतिक सत्यापन करने और मानक के अनुसार जांच करने का निर्देश दिया है। बिना लाइसेंस बिक्री कर रहे दुकानों को तत्काल प्रशासन के सहयोग से सील करने को भी कहा गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि फरार व वांछित अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी व कुर्की जब्ती की करवाई में तेजी लाने का भी निर्देश दिया है। सत्यवीर सिंह ने कहा कि बैठक में जिला के गम्भीर अपराधों की समीक्षा की गयी है। घटनाओं में शामिल अपराधियों को तत्काल गिरफ्तार करने में तेजी लाने को कहा है।एसपी ने कहा कि जाड़े के दिनों में आपराधिक कांडों में वृद्धि होती है। चोरी की घटनाएं बढ़ जाती हैं। इसलिए पुलिस गश्त को तेज किया जाए। नियमित बाइक और हेलमेट चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जाए।

