खतरा बरकरार:झाड़ियों से घिरे ट्रांसफार्मर से बिजली की सप्लाई

डेहरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अफसर का दावा- मेंटेनेंस कार्य निरंतर जारी, बरसात में उग आईं झाड़ियों की सफाई भी हो रही

बिजली आपूर्ति को लेकर विद्युत तार से ट्रांसफार्मर सहित अन्य उपकरण विद्युत अधिकारियों द्वारा दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है। इसी बीच शहर के कुछ इलाकों में विद्युत ट्रांसफार्मर सहित उपकरणों पर झाड़ी नुमा घास लिपटी है। इससे कभी भी मुश्किलें खड़ी हो सकती हैं। ट्रांसफार्मर में खराबी आने के बाद रात तो दूर दिन में भी नहीं पहुंचा जा सकता है। अगर घास और झाड़ियों की सफाई नहीं की गयी तो यह विद्युत कर्मियों के साथ ही उपभोक्ताओं के लिए भी बड़ी परेशानी बन सकती है। शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में विद्युत ट्रांसफार्मर पर एबी स्विच लगाये गये है ताकि ट्रांसफार्मर का फ्यूज जलने या अन्य एलटी लाईन मे खराबी आने पर स्विच काट कर खराबियों को दूर किया जा सके। लेकिन ऐसा दिखता नही है। अक्सर ही देखा जाता है कि किसी एक ट्रांसफार्मर पर खराबी आई जिसके कारण संबंधित फीडर घंटों से बंद है।

विद्युत विभाग की मनमानी के चलते उपभोक्ताओं की परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। हालांकि विद्युत अधिकारियों कि मानें तो एबी स्विच काट कर काम होने लायक है तो एबी स्विच का उपयोग करें। कुछ मुहल्लों में उपभोक्ताओं ने विद्युत कर्मियों की ही मिली भगत से दो ट्रांसफार्मरों से लाईन ले रखा है।

जिसके चलते एक ट्रांसफार्मर का एबी स्विच से लाईन काटने के दौरान दूसरे से रिटर्निंग करेंट आने की संभावना बनी रहती है। उपभोक्ताओं कि मानें तो अक्सर ही देखा जाता है कि किसी एक जगह के ट्रांसफार्मर पर खराबी आने के कारण फीडर बंद रहता है।

कहते हैं विभागीय अधिकारी
विद्युत विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता सोमनाथ पासवान ने बताया कि संबंधित कर्मियों को एबी स्विच का उपयोग करने का दिशा निर्देश दिया हुआ है। विशेष परिस्थिति में ही शट डाउन कर्मियों को लेना पड़ता है। मेंटेनेंस कार्य निरंतर जारी रहते हैं। हाल के बरसात में उग आए झाड़ियों की सफाई भी हो रही है।

