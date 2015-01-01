पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:केबिन में ही खाना बना रहे ड्राइवर की लापरवाही से बालू लदा खड़ा ट्रक खाक

डेहरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या दो पहलेजा मोड़ के समीप एक खड़े बालू लदे ट्रक में खाना बनाते समय आग पकड़ लिया। ट्रक संख्या बीआर 03 जीए 7607 में आग की लपटें इतनी तेजी से पकड़ी की देखते देखते उसका पूरा केविन इसकी चपेट में आ गया और जलकर राख हो गया।

लोगों ने इसकी सूचना फायरब्रिगेड को देते हुए किसी तरह आग बुझा कर काबू पाया। ट्रक पर बालू लदा हुआ था। स्थानीय लोगों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक चालक और सह चालक सुबह करीब 10 बजे ट्रक के केबिन में ही खाना बना रहे थे। केबिन में तेल फैला हुआ था जिसमें आग पकड़ लिया। इधर नगर थाना अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर गुप्ता ने बताया कि मौके पर नगर पुलिस ने पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली है।

खलिहान में आग लगने से 15 बीघे का धान जला
प्रखंड क्षेत्र के नावाडीह गांव में बीती रात खलिहान में आग लगने से 15 बीघे की धान के पौधे जलकर राख में तब्दील हो गया। आग लगने से यहां के 3 किसानों की 5 -5 बीघा की धान के बोझ जलकर राख में तब्दील हो गया। आग कैसे लगी यह भी अबूझ पहेली बनी हुई है। समझा जा रहा है कि आग पर असामाजिक तत्वों ने खलिहान में आग लगा दी। जिससे खलिहान में रखे धान के बोझा जलकर राख हो गए। बघैला थाना को सूचना दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें