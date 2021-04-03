पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुदकुशी:प्रेम-प्रसंग में युवती हुई थी फरार, लोगों के ताने से तंग बहन ने खुद को जलाया

  • डोभी में 15 वर्षीय नाबालिग युवती ने केरोसिन छिड़ककर की खुदकुशी

डोभी थाना क्षेत्र के अंगरा पंचायत अंतर्गत कर्पूरी नगर गांव में एक 15 वर्षीय नाबालिग युवती ने केरोसिन छिड़ककर खुदकुशी कर ली। जानकारी के अनुसार नाबालिग लड़की की सगी बहन प्रेम-प्रसंग के मामले में कुछ दिन पहले फरार हो गई थी, जिसको लेकर युवती के परिजनों के द्वारा स्थानीय थाने में एक युवक को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया था।

प्रेम प्रसंग में भागे युवक-युवती ने एक वीडियो जारी कर वायरल किया था। वायरल वीडियो के कुछ ही दिनों बाद युवती ने स्थानीय थाना में पहुंची थी, जिसे स्थानीय पुलिस के द्वारा न्यायालय में 164 का बयान दर्ज कराकर युवती को परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया था।
अभियुक्त बना युवक अब तक नहीं पकड़ा गया
वही फरार युवक की गिरफ्तारी अभी तक नहीं हो सकी है। इन्हीं सब बातों को लेकर आसपास के लोगों के द्वारा युवती के परिजनों को अभद्र बातें लगातार कहीं जा रही थी। इसी बीच बुधवार को युवती के पिता एवं मां को अभद्र बातें एवं गाली गलौज दिया जा रहा था। आसपास के ग्रामीणों की बातों से तंग आकर युवती ने घर के अंदर एक कमरे में बंद होकर आग लगा ली। परिजनों ने बचाने का प्रयास किया पर वह बुरी तरह से जल चुकी थी।

मेडिकल में इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत
इलाज के दौरान गुरुवार को नाबालिग युवती की मौत हो गई। नाबालिग युवती ने इलाज के दौरान अपने घर के आसपास के ग्रामीणों के द्वारा प्रताड़ित करने की बात कही है, इसका एक वीडियो भी वायरल हो रहा है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष राहुल रंजन ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर परिजनों के लिखित आवेदन के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

