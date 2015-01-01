पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दरौंदा:पासपोर्ट सत्यापन के एवज में रुपए मांगते चाैकीदार का ऑडियो वायरल

दरौंदाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मामला संज्ञान में आया है, मामले की जांच की जा रही है : थानाध्यक्ष

स्थानीय पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट में घुसखोरी के वायरल वीडियो ने महकमे की पोल खोलकर रख दी है। थाना क्षेत्र के पकवलिया पंचायत के चौकीदार सह दरौंदा थाने में कार्यरत मुंशी पंचदेव मांझी द्वारा पासपोर्ट वेरिफिकेशन के नाम पर 1000 रुपए की मांग का वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। पंचदेव मांझी पकवलिया पंचायत के चौकीदार हैं। दरौंदा थाने में करीब 20 वर्षों से मुंशी का काम देखते हैं।

थाने में आने वाले एसआई, एएसआई से लेकर थानाध्यक्ष तक अपने सभी कार्यों के लिए इन्ही पर निर्भर रहते हैं। वायरल वीडियो में पाया गया कि एक युवक अपना पासपोर्ट वेरिफिकेशन कराने के लिए थाने में जाता है। थाने में मुंशी का काम देख रहे पंचदेव मांझी द्वारा 1000 रुपये की मांग की जाती है। वह युवक 50 से 100 रुपए देने की बात करता है। इसपर पंचदेव मांझी तैयार नही होते हैं।

युवक 1000 रुपए की रसीद की मांग करता है। इसपर पंचदेव कहते हैं कि इसकी रसीद नहीं मिलती है। युवक इन सभी बातों की वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग कर लिया। जिसे थाने से निकलने के बाद वायरल कर दिया गया। इसके पूर्व भी पिनर्थु खुर्द की एक महिला ने पंचदेव मांझी पर थाने में आपत्तिजनक व्यवहार करने का आरोप लगाया था। इसका वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ था। इसको दरौंदा पुलिस ने बेबुनियाद बता कर समाप्त कर दिया। थानाध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि मामला संज्ञान में आया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें