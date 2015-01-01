पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपों का त्योहार:शाम 5.40 बजे से रात 8.15 बजे तक शुभ मुहूर्त, मां की पूजा-अर्चना के लिए है उत्तम

दरौंदा36 मिनट पहले
  • मां लक्ष्मी व गणेश जी पूजा करने से घर में होती है शांति : आचार्य जितेंद्रनाथ

दीपों का त्योहार दिवाली कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या के दिन मनाया जाता हैं। इस बार दिवाली शनिवार को मनाया जाएगा। दिवाली से पहले ही बाजारों में रौनक दिख रही हैं।आज से ही लोगों ने दिवाली की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी हैं। बगौरा गांव निवासी व आचार्य जितेंद्र नाथ पांडे ने कहा कि दिवाली पर मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की पूजा की जाती है। दीपावली पर मां लक्ष्मी और श्री गणेशजी की पूजा की जाती है। मां लक्ष्मी और श्री गणेशजी की पूजन से घर में शांति, तरक्की और समृद्धि का वरदान प्राप्त होता है। दिवाली पर हर व्यक्ति माता लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश को प्रसन्न करने के लिए पूरे विधि-विधान से पूजा करते है। दिवाली का त्योहार हर्ष और उल्लास के साथ मनाया जाता है।
दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त
शनिवार को 1 बजकर 16 मिनट तक चतुर्दशी रहेगी और फिर अमावस्या लागू हो जाएगी। यही कारण है कि 14 नवंबर को ही लक्ष्मी पूजन किया जाएगा। शाम के 5 बजकर 40 मिनट से लेकर रात 8 बजकर 15 मिनट का मुहूर्त सबसे उत्तम माना गया है। इस शुभ मुहूर्त के समय लक्ष्मी और गणेश पूजा की जा सकती हैं।

पूजा के शुभ मुहूर्त और पूजा की विधि
मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा, रोली, कुमुकम, अक्षत (चावल), पान, सुपारी, नारियल, लौंग, इलायची, धूप, कपूर, अगरबत्तियां, मिट्टी, दीपक, रूई, कलावा, शहद, दही, गंगाजल, गुड़, धनिया, फल, फूल, जौ, गेहूं, दूर्वा, चंदन, सिंदूर, पंचामृत, दूध, मेवे, खील, बताशे, जनेऊ, श्वेस वस्त्र, इत्र, चौकी, कलश, कमल गट्टे की माला, शंख, आसन, थाली. चांदी का सिक्का, चंदन, बैठने के लिए आसन, हवन कुंड, हवन सामग्री, आम के पत्ते प्रसाद।

