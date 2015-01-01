पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:छठ के गीताें से भक्तिमय हुआ वातावरण

दरौंदा2 घंटे पहले
नहाय-खाय के साथ बुधवार को शुरू हुए लोक आस्था का महा पर्व छठ पूजा की धूम चहुंओर देखने को मिल रही हैं। बाजार में जहां खरीदारी के लिए श्रद्धालुओं का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा हैं। वहीं, घरों मे व्रती महिलाओं द्वारा गायें जा रहे छठ मइया के परंपरागत गीतों से पूरा वातावरण गुलजार सा हो गया हैं। गुरुवार को जहां दिन भर व्रती महिलाओं ने खरना कर शाम को छठ मइया का पूजा-अर्चना कर रसिया व घी से बनी रोटी का सेवन किया। शुक्रवार को प्रखंड मुख्यालय से लेकर गांवों तक छठ घाटो, सरोवरों पर आस्था का सैलाब उमड़ेगा। व्रती दिन भर निर्जला रहते हैं। शुक्रवार की शाम को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दे पुत्र की दीर्घायु की कामना करती हैं, तो वही कई महिलाएं पुत्र की प्राप्ति के लिए भी भगवान भास्कर की उपासना करती नजर आती हैं।

हसनपुरा| आयुष्मान भारत फाउंडेशन, हिन्दू युवा वाहिनी व स्थानीय मुखिया के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में गरीबदास, खुदीदास घाट, सतुआर घाट, स्वामी विवेकानंद घाट, अरंडा स्थित शिवाला घाट सहित अन्य घाटों पर पावन पवित्र लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर क्षेत्र के सभी माताओं, बहनों से छठ को आस्था के पुर्वक मनाने, स्वच्छता अभियान एवं आपसी सहयोग, घाटों पर एक दुसरे को कुछ सहयोग करते हुए छठ मनाने के लिए जागरूक किया गया।

संध्या अर्घ्य से लेकर सुबह तक जिले में 194 स्थानों पर रहेंगे दंडाधिकारी व सुरक्षा बल तैनात
शहर से लेकर गांव तक छठ घाटों पर संध्या के अर्ध्य से लेकर सुबह के अर्घ्य तक 194 स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी सहित सुरक्षा बल तैनात रहेंगे। इसके अलावा काफी संख्या में महिला पुलिस जवानों की तैनाती भी की जा रही है। डीएम अमित कुमार पांडेय ओर पुलिस अधीक्षक अभिनव कुमार ने संयुक्त आदेश जारी कर बलों की तैनाती सुनिश्चित की है। वहीं पूरे शहर में दो गश्ती दल भी बनाया गया है। जिसके द्वारा पूरे शहर में गश्ती कर हर गतिविधियों पर नजर रखी जाएगी। इधर एसपी ने सभी थानाध्यक्षों को लगातार अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में भी गश्ती तेज करने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएम ने कहा कि शहर के दहा नदी स्थित छठ घाट पर लगातार माइक के जरिए जरूरी सूचनाओं से लोगों को अवगत भी कराया जाएगा। पूरे जिले में निजी नावों के परिचालन पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा है।

