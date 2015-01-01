पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुघर्टना:शादी से लौट रही आर्केस्ट्रा की गाड़ी खाई में गिरी

दरौंदा2 दिन पहले
सीवान-छपरा मुख्य मार्ग के एनएच 531 पर दरौंदा के कमसडा़ गांव के समीप बुधवार की अहले सुबह पिकअप भान बीआर 29 सी बी 0215 सड़क किनारे पलटने से उस पर सवार आर्केस्ट्रा के करीब छह लोग घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों का इलाज दरौंदा के निजी क्लिनिक में चल रहा है। उधर पिकअप गाड़ी जैसे ही खाई में गिरी वैसे ही गाड़ी पर सवार लोगों में अफरा- तफरी मच गई। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि रघुनाथपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चकरी बाजार स्थित आर्केस्ट्रा टीम सारण जिला के रसुलपुर चट्टी पर एक शादी समारोह में कार्यक्रम कर बुधवार की सुबह करीब तीन बजे लौटने के क्रम में ट्रक की गाड़ी के ओवरटेक करने के दौरान कुहासे के चलते अनियंत्रित हो कर पिकअप भान सड़क के किनारे खाई में पलट गई।

