वितरण:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में टीएचआर वितरित

दरौंदा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

समेकित बाल विकास परियोजना के तहत दरौंदा प्रखंंड के 202 आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों में कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाकर टेक होम राशन का वितरण पोषक क्षेत्र में आने वाली गर्भवती, धात्री महिला व केंद्र में नामांकित कुपोषित व अति कुपोषित बच्चो के बीच किया गया। जिसमें केंद्र संख्या 85 के सेविका कुमारी कंचन, केंद्र संख्या 82 के सेविका अनिता मिश्रा, केंद्र संख्या 81 के सेविका विंदू देवी, केंद्र संख्या 83 के सेविका सुनिता देवी, केन्द्र संख्या 84 की सेविका तारा देवी सहित क्षेत्र के सभी संचालित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में 8 गर्भवती महिला, 8 धातृ महिलाओं के बीच तीन किलो चावल, डेढ़ किलो दाल व 450 ग्राम सोयाबीन का वितरण किया गया। केंद्र में नामांकित 40 कुपोषित बच्चों के बीच ढाई किलो चावल, सवा किलो दाल, 500 ग्राम सोयाबीन का वितरण किया गया, जबकि केंद्र में नामांकित दो अतिकुपोषित बच्चों को तीन किलो सात सौ पचास ग्राम चावल, 1 किलो 875 ग्राम दाल व 875 ग्राम सोयाबीन का वितरण किया गया। इस टेक होम राशन का वितरण को लेकर जहा क्षेत्र के लेडिस सुपरवाइजर उषा सिंह, चिंता देवी तथा रीना देवी द्वारा हर केंद्र पर पहुंच कर तय मापक के अनुसार वितरण को देख रही थी।

