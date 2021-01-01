पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:पंचायत चुनाव में भौतिक सत्यापन के बाद बनाये 238 मतदान केंद्र

डुमरांव44 मिनट पहले
पंचायत आम चुनाव में प्रखंड क्षेत्र की सोलहों पंचायतों में 238 मतदान केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ जर्जर या पिछले पंचायत आम चुनाव में विवादित रहे भवनों में मतदान केंद्र नहीं बनाए जाएंगे। निर्वाचन का कार्य देख रहे बैरागी प्रसाद ने बताया कि मतदान केंद्रों के गठन के पूर्व भौतिक सत्यापन करा लिया गया हैं। भौतिक सत्यापन तीन बिन्दुओं पर किया गया है।

पहले यह देखा गया है कि जो मतदान केंद्र बनाये गये हैं वह भवन जर्जर तो नहीं है। दुसरा सरकारी या सार्वजनिक भवन पर चलंत मतदान केंद्र बनाये गये हैं। तीसरा पिछले पंचायत आम चुनाव में मतदान केंद्र किन्ही कारणवश विवादित नहीं रहे है उसका ध्यान रखा गया हैं। बीडीओ संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने क्षेत्राधिकार में पडने वाले बूथों का भौतिक सत्यापन करने का निर्देश दिया है।

सूची का निर्माण की निगरानी के लिए पूर्व में नियुक्त किए गए प्रेक्षकों से ही मतदान केंद्रों की स्थापना संबंधित कार्यो की भी निगरानी कराने का निर्देश दिया। प्रखंडस्तर के पदाधिकारी, पंचायत सचिव, जनसेवक द्वारा पिछले पंचायत आम चुनाव में आयोग द्वारा अनुमोदित बूथों भवनों व स्थानों का भौतिक सत्यापन कराया गया है। पिछले आम चुनाव के अनुसार ही पुराना भोजपुर, नया भोजपुर सहित अन्य पंचायतों को मिलाकर 238 बूथों का गठन किया गया हैं।

