पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरों का आतंक:बाइक शोरूम से 5 लाख कैश समेत 7 लाख के सामान उड़ाए, पुलिस को भनक नहीं लगी

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शो रूम में चोरी के बाद विखरा समान। - Dainik Bhaskar
शो रूम में चोरी के बाद विखरा समान।
  • डुमरांव विक्रमगंज पथ के किनारे डुमरांव प्रखंड कार्यालय के सामने चोरों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

रविवार की रात अज्ञात अपराधियों ने कृष्णा टीवीएस शो-रूम में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। वारदात को अंजाम अपराधियों के द्वारा महज थाने से एक किलोमीटर की दूरी पर देकर पुलिस को खुली चुनौती दी है। चोरी वारदात में सात लाख नकदी के अलावे अन्य सामान की चोरी हुई है। इसकी जानकारी संचालक प्रकाश वर्मा को तब मिली जब वह सोमवार की सुबह लगभग साढ़े नव बजे शो-रूम खोलने पहुंचे तो नजारा देखकर भौचका रह गए। क्योंकि शो-रूम का मुख्य दरवाजा टूटा पड़ा था।

जब अंदर का नजारा देखकर सन्न रह गए। सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। जिसके बाद आलमारी के पास पहुंचे तो देखा कि उसका ताला टूटा पड़ा था। उसमें रखे नकदी शनिवार व रविवार की साढ़े चार -पांच लाख की राशि गायब है। उसके अलावे निकाॅन का कैमरा, दो सोने की अंगूठी, के अलावे ग्राहक का चेकबुक चोर अपने साथ ले गए थे। वहीं जब सर्विस सेंटर में देखा गया तो पता चला कि उसके ग्रिल का ताला तोड़कर चोरों के लगभग 25-26 हजार नकदी की चोरी की गई है। उन्होंने डुमरांव थानाध्यक्ष बिंदेश्वरी राम को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस जांच शुरू की।

पीड़ित से आवेदन लेकर वापस लौट गए। हालांकि घटना के संबंध में डुमरांव थानाध्यक्ष सुराग ढुढ़ने में अब तक सफल नही हो सके है। डुमरांव एसडीपीओ केके सिंह ने कहा कि चोरी की घटनाओं को लेकर जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही अपराधियों को पकड़ कर जेल भेजा जाएगा। वहीं रात में गश्ती नही होने को लेकर जांच की जाएगी। दोषियों के खिलाफ एसपी नीरज सिंह से शिकायत की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser