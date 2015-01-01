पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असुविधा:अरैला में भवन के अभाव में किराए के मकान में चल रहा है आंगनबाड़ी

डुमरांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किराए के मकान में पेयजल व शौचालय जैसी सुविधाएं भी नहीं है उपलब्ध

लाखनडिहरा पंचायत के वार्ड एक स्थित अरैला गांव में डेढ़ दशक में भी आंगनबाड़ी को अपना भवन नसीब नहीं हो सका है। जिस कारण इस आंगनबाड़ी को किराए के मकान में संचालित किया जा रहा है। जिस मकान में यह आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र संचालित होता है उसमें न तो पेयजल की व्यवस्था है और न ही शौचालय की।

आस पास में गंदगी भी पसरा रहता है। हालांकि इन दिनों आंगनबाड़ी का संचालन नहीं हो रहा है। लेकिन जब आंगनबाड़ी का संचालन होता है तब यहां पढ़ने वाले नौनिहालों को कई तरह की परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। सुविधा के अभाव में नन्हें मुन्ने बच्चों को पीने के लिए घर से पानी लाना पड़ता है जबकि शौचालय के अभाव में बच्चें खुले में शौच के लिए बाध्य होते है। हालांकि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण अबतक आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों का संचालन शुरू नहीं किया जा सका है। बावजूद डेढ़ दशक में भी आइसीडीएस द्वारा अरैला आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र के लिए भवन नहीं खोजा जाना उदासीनता को प्रमाणित कर रहा है।

किराए के मकान में आंगनबाड़ी के चलने से ग्रामीणों में भी गहरा आक्रोश है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि आंगनबाड़ी भवन निर्माण के लिए कई बार आश्वासन मिला है। लेकिन अब तक इस पर पहल नहीं हो सकी है। वही अरैला स्थित केन्द्र संख्या 85 की सेविका सुलोचना देवी ने बताया कि आंगनबाड़ी का भवन निर्माण के लिए कई बार आईसीडीएस के वरीय पदाधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा जा चुका है।

