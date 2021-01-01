पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:वोटर लिस्ट में नाम जोड़ने के लिए 1 तक करें आवेदन

डुमरांव18 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता पहचान पत्र में संशोधन के लिए समय किया गया निर्धारित, उसके बाद नहीं होगा सुधार

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर प्रशासनिक कवायद तेज हो चुकी है। मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन को लेकर दावा-आपत्ति के लिए समय निर्धारित कर दिया गया है। एक फरवरी तक नाम जोड़ा, हटाया या शुद्धिकरण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय और प्रखंड व पंचायत समिति कार्यालय का चयन किया गया है।

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के आलोक में प्रारूप प्रकाशन का व्यपाक प्रचार- प्रसार करना है। साथ ही दावा आपत्ति प्राप्त करने के लिए पदाधिकारी और कर्मी लोगों को हर संभव जानकारी दिया जा रहा है। दावा आपत्ति के लिए क्रम संख्या एक से लेकर सात बिंदु बनाए गए हैं। दरअसल पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। एक फरवरी के बाद वोटर लिस्ट के प्रकाशन को लेकर कवायद शुरू कर दी जाएगी।
दावा-आपत्ति के बाद वोटर लिस्ट का प्रकाशन
जिला निर्वाचन विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देश के अनुसार आठ फरवरी तक दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण किया जाना है। इसके लिए विधानसभा चुनाव के आधार पर मतदाता सूची का विखंडन का काम कराया गया है। विखंडन के पश्चात तैयार की गई पंचायत मतदाता सूची में किन्हीं का नलाम अंकित है या नहीं अथवा अन्य किसी प्रकार के दावा आपत्ति को लेकर आवेदन लिया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों से विखंडन में त्रुटियों अथवा वार्डवार विखंडन के समय या मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन के समय मतदाता सूची में मृत व्यक्ति का नाम अंकित हो गया हो, इन बिंदुओं पर भौतिक सत्यापन कराया जा रहा है। मुद्रण के भूल के कारण कोई संशोधन की आवश्यकता हो, इसके लिए आवेदन लिया जा रहा है।

अबतक 186 मतदाताओं ने डाली है अपनी आपत्ति

एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरी करने वाले नए मतदाता का नाम जोड़े जाने आदि को लेकर कवायद तेज कर दिए गए हैं। अब तक 186 आपत्ति डाली गई है। वही मौजूद कर्मी राजकुमार ,विनय कुमार,मंतोष कुमार राम,सत्येंद्र चौधरी, राजू प्रसाद सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे। साथ ही इस दौरान जानकारी दी गई कि 18 वर्ष के सभी युवाओं को मतदाता पहचान पत्र में अपना नाम दर्ज करा लेना चाहिए और पहचान पत्र प्राप्त कर आगामी चुनाव में जरूर से जरूर मतदान करना चाहिए। स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र बनाने के लिए मतदान जरूरी है।

