वारदात:हरखाही मठिया बगीचे में बाइक मिस्त्री की धारदार हथियार से मारकर की नृशंस हत्या

डुमरांव36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुबह में हुई घटना की जानकारी, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम, देर शाम किसी ने फोन कर बुलाया था घर से बाहर

कृष्णाब्रह्म थाना क्षेत्र के हरखाही मठिया गांव में गुरुवार की रात अज्ञात अपराधियों ने एक युवक की धारदार हथियार से मार नृशंस हत्या कर दी है। मृतक विमलेश गिरी उम्र 28 साल पिता जनार्दन गिरी हरखाही मठिया गांव का ही रहने वाला था तथा वह चक्की पांडेय डेरा में अपने छोटे भाई निरंजन गिरी के साथ एक बाइक दुकान पर बतौर मिस्त्री काम करता था। घटना गांव से पश्चिम स्थित बागीचे की है। मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया कि शाम करीब 8 बजे उसके मोबाइल पर किसी का फोन आया तब वह थोड़ी देर में आने की बात कह घर से निकला था।

लेकिन वापस नहींं लौटा। इधर परिजन रातभर उसकी खोजबीन करते रहे। सुबह में जब गांव के लोग मार्निंग वाक के लिए बागीचे की तरफ निकले तो खून से लथपथ उसका शव देख ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना उसके परिजनों को दी। मौके पर पहुंचे परिजन विमलेश के शव को देख चित्कार करने लगे। इधर घटना की सूचना मिलते ही डुमरांव एसडीएम हरेन्द्र राम, एसडीपीओ केके सिंह व कृष्णाब्रह्म पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा शव को अपने कब्जे में पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा।
शादीशुदा था विमलेश
मृतक विमलेश तीन भाइयों में दूसरे नंबर पर था। उसका बड़ा भाई कमलेश गिरी दूसरे प्रदेश में प्राइवेट नौकरी करता है। जबकि विमलेश अपने छोटे भाई के साथ चक्की पांडेय डेरा में एक बाइक दुकान में मिस्त्री का काम करता था। पांच वर्ष पहले ही उसकी शादी भोजपुर जिले के असधन मठिया गांव की अंजु देवी के साथ हुई थी। उसे चार साल का एक पुत्र भी है। उसकी मौत के बाद माता सविता देवी व पत्नी अंजु का रो रोकर बुरा हाल है। वही अन्य भाइयों तथा पिता का भी रोते-रोते बुरा हाल है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज नहींं हो सका था।

अवैध संबंध में हत्या करने का शक, पुलिस अभी कुछ भी बताने से कर रही है इनकार, जांच जारी

मां का इलाज करा लौटा था, किसी से नहींं थी कोई अदावत

मृतक के पिता जनार्दन ने रोते हुए बताया कि उसका किसी के साथ विवाद नहींं था। ऐसे में उसकी हत्या क्यों की गई तथा किसने की यह कहा नहींं जा सकता है। जनार्दन ने कहा कि वह खेती बारी का काम करते है। जबकि विमलेश पूरे दिन चक्की स्थित दुकान पर ही रहता है। विमलेश गुरूवार की शाम अपने मां का इलाज करा शाम में कृष्णाब्रह्म से अपने गांव आया था। घर आने के थोड़ी देर बाद ही उसके मोबाइल पर एक अज्ञात काल आया तथा वह घर से बाहर निकल गया।

हत्या के बाद से गायब है मोबाइल
हत्यारों ने नृशंस तरीके से उसकी हत्या की है। हालांकि उसका शव अर्द्धनग्न अवस्था में मिला है तथा माथे पर दोनों तरफ गहरे जख्म के निशान है। जिस बागीचे में उसकी हत्या की गई है वहा काफी खून गिरा है तथा देखने से ऐसा लगता है मानों उसे बागीचे में दौड़कर मारा गया है। देर शाम से ही मृतक का मोबाइल स्वीच आॅफ मिल रहा है। परिजनों की मानें तो हत्यारें उसके मोबाइल भी लेकर चले गए है।

कहीं अवैध संबंध तो नहींं है हत्या कारण
विमलेश की जिस तरीके से हत्या की गई है उससे अवैध संबंध की बू आ रही है। रात के अंधेरे में गांव से बाहर सुनसान बागीेचे में जाना तथा शव के अर्द्धनग्न अवस्था में पड़े होने से इस घटना के तार को अवैध संबंध से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। बता दें कि जिस बागीचे में उसका शव मिला है वह मुख्य सड़क से 300 मीटर अंदर है तथा वहा अंधेरा होने के बाद कोई ग्रामीण नहींं जाते है।

मामले की जांच में जुटी पुलिस
युवक के हत्या की खबर मिलते ही पुलिस प्रशासन तत्काल हरकत में आया तथा शव को कब्जे में लेने के साथ ही परिजनों से पूछताछ के आधार पर मामले की छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के मोबाइल का सीडीआर भी खंगाला जा रहा है कि घटना के पहले उसकी किस-किस से बात हुई है। इसके अलावे पुलिस अपने मुखबिरों से भी मदद ले रही है।
पुलिस ने इस घटना को काफी गंभीरता से लिया था। परिजनों के बयान व तकनीकी साधनों की हत्यारों तक पहुंचने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्दी ही पुलिस इस मामले का उद्भेदन कर लेगी। केके सिंह, एसडीपीओ​​​​​​​

