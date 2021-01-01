पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:जाप जिलाध्यक्ष के बेटे और चालक में मारपीट

डुमरांव17 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चालक का आरोप- चार-पांच महीने से मजदूरी नहीं दे रहे थे श्रीकांत यादव, पर नहीं कराई प्राथमिकी

जन अधिकार पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष श्रीकांत यादव के बेटों व उनके कार चालक में विष्णु भगवान मंदिर के पास मारपीट हो गई। पुलिस ने तत्काल जिलाध्यक्ष के दोनों बेटों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। जबकि गंभीर रूप से जख्मी चालक व उनके एक बेटे को पुलिस अभिरक्षा में इलाज के लिए पटना रेफर कर दिया गया है। विवाद का कारण चालक को मजदूरी नहीं मिलना बताया जा रहा है।

श्रीकांत के फोर्स वाहन का चालक व मुरार थाना क्षेत्र के भादी गांव निवासी रमेश यादव उर्फ अनिल यादव को पिछले चार-पांच महीने से पगार नहीं मिली थी। चार दिन पहले वह श्रीकांत की कार को भी लेकर अपने गांव चला गया था। इधर उनके बेटे संदीप व मंदीप नयी बुलेट बाइक खरीदकर लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान विष्णु मंदिर के पास दूसरी तरफ से उनका चालक रमेश आता दिखाई पड़ा।

इसके बाद उनके लड़कों ने वाहन रुकवा चालक से वाहन के बारे में पूछने लगे। तभी दोनों पक्षों के बीच मारपीट शुरू हो गई। मारपीट में चालक को गंभीर चोट लगी तथा वह खून से लथपथ हो सड़क पर गिर पड़ा। इसी दौरान डुमरांव एसडीपीओ केके सिंह भी उधर से गुजर रहे थे। उन्होंने चालक को खून से लथपथ देखकर उसे अपने गार्डों से उठवाया तथा अस्पताल पहुंचवाया।

उसके बाद पुलिस ने उनके बड़े बेटे संदीप को हिरासत में ले लिया। जानकारों की मानें तो अस्पताल परिसर में भी रमेश के साथ मारपीट का प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन मेडिकल टीम द्वारा बीच बचाव कर किसी तरह रमेश को बचाया गया तथा उसे वहां से रेफर कर दिया गया। इधर दूसरी तरफ जाप जिलाध्यक्ष श्रीकांत यादव ने बताया कि उनके बेटे बुलेट खरीदकर आ रहे थे।

इस दौरान विष्णु मंदिर के पास रमेश उनसे बुलेट की छिनतई करने लगा। श्रीकांत यादव ने आरोप लगाया कि उसके बेटे जख्मी है तथा बड़े बेटे की तीन अंगुलियां भी टूट गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस ने उनकी नई बुलेट बाइक भी जब्त कर ली है। श्रीकांत की माने तो उसके एक बेटे के सीने में भी चोट लगी है। बहरहाल किसी पक्ष ने लिखित शिकायत दर्ज नहीं कराई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser