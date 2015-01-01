पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनरेगा:मुखिया व पीआरएस ने मिलकर मिट्टी बेचने की नीयत से निजी जमीन पर खुदवाया गड्ढा

डुमरांव2 घंटे पहले
सरकार मजदूरों के लिए सबसे महत्वकांक्षी मनरेगा योजना उनके लिए वरदान था। लेकिन, धरातल पर इस योजना को जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों के साथ कर्मियों ने अपनी कमाई का जरिया बना लिया है। आलम यह है कि पंचायत मुखिया और पंचायत रोजगार सेवक मिलकर योजना में गड़बड़ी कर अपनी जेब भरना शुरू कर दिया है।

सरकार का एकमात्र उद्देश्य था कि मजदूरों का आकर्षण शहर से टूट जाए। मजदूरों को गांव में ही 100 दिनों का काम देने का गारंटी देने वाली यह योजना उनके लिए नासूर बनता जा रहा है। यू कहा जाए की यह योजना मजदूरों से न करा कर मशीनों के सहारे हो रहा है।

इस तरह की घटना कुछ महीनों पहले दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकाशित हुई थी। जिसमें सिमरी प्रखंड के बलिहार पंचायत के नगरपुरा गांव निवासी कामख्या तिवारी के निजी जमीन में पोखर की खोदाई जेसीबी मशीन से कराकर, पंचायत प्रतिनिधि और पंचायत रोजगार सेवक द्वारा मजदूरों के पैसा का निकासी कर ली गई थी।

मनरेगा योजना में व्यापक लूट खसूट किया जा रहा है। ऐसा ही मामला सिमरी प्रखंड के राजपुर कला पंचायत से प्रकाश में आ रही है। जहां मुखिया और पंचायत रोजगार सेवक मिलाकर एक निजी जमीन पर मिट्टी बेचने के लिए गड्ढा खुदवाया था। जिसपर पंचायत रोजगार सेवक और पंचायत प्रतिनिधि योजना का नाम डालकर दो बार सरकारी राशी का निकासी कर चुके है।

पंचायत में इस तरह की कई लूट खसूट और भी हुआ है। जिसको लेकर ग्रामीण ने जिलाधिकारी को आवेदन देकर जांच कराने का अनुरोध किया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर प्रखंड के सभी बीस पंचायत के मुखिया और रोजगार सेवकों में हड़कंप मच हुआ है।

एक वर्ष पूर्व हुई थी राशि की रिकवरी

राजपुर कला पंचायत में लूट खसूट कोई नई बात नहीं है, लगभग एक वर्ष पूर्व इस पंचायत में कई लाखो का गबन हुआ था। जिसमें कई कार्य को बिना किए राशी का निकासी किया गया था। जिसके एवज में पंचायत प्रतिनिधि, पंचायत ग्राम सेवक, पंचायत रोजगार सेवक सहित कई अन्य कर्मी भी संलिप्त थे। जिन्होंने सरकारी राशी का बंदरबाट किया था। जिसके एवज में तत्कालीन जिलाधिकारी राघवेंद्र सिंह द्वारा त्वरित करावाई करते हुए जांच टीम को गठन कर योजनाओ का जांच किया गया। जिसमें जांच टीम ने कई योजनाओं के अनियमितता को प्रकाश में लाए। जिसको लेकर जांच कमिटी ने साठे ग्यारह लाख रुपया की राशि का रिकवरी किया था।

परन्तु आज तक पंचायत प्रतिनिधि ग्राम सेवक सहित अन्य संलिप्त कर्मियों पर एफआईआर नहीं हुआ है। बावजूद भी पंचायत प्रतिनिधि और रोजगार सेवक अपनी हरकत से बाज नहीं आ रहे है।

कहते है कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी

इस योजना की जानकारी देते सिमरी प्रखंड के कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी सुनील कुमार दास ने बताया कि इस योजना के संबंध में पंचायत रोजगार सेवक से पूछताछ किया गया है। जिसमें एक योजना पिता के नाम से और दूसरा बेटा के नाम से है। जिसमें मत्स्य पालन किया जा रहा है।

एक ही योजना को दो बार किया गया उपयोग

पंचायत में वित्तीय वर्ष 2018-19 में मनरेगा योजना के तहत प्रेमलाल यादव के निजी जमीन में पोखरे का निर्माण कराई गयी है। पोखर का निर्माण में लगभग एक लाख नव हजार रुपये की राशि खर्च की गई थी। वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में प्रेमलाल यादव के निजी जमीन पर पोखर निर्माण की योजना का चयन किया गया। इसी तरह से एक ही योजना को दो बार दिखाकर सरकारी राशि की बंदरबाट की गई है।

पंचायत में हुए मनरेगा योजना के कार्य में पंचायत रोजगार सेवक अशोक राय की ओर से व्यापक रूप से लूट खसूट हुआ है। वहीं पंचायत के ही राम अवध यादव के गड्ढे को पोखर दिखाकर मजदूरों के नाम पर करीब छब्बीस हजार रुपयों का निकासी कर लिया गया है। जबकि उक्त गड्ढे की मिटटी को भू-स्वामी ने किसी अन्य को बेचा था।

