  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Dumranv
  Construction Of Clay Sculptures Intensifies As Soon As Deepawali Draws Near, The Statues Will Start Selling In The Market From Next Week

तैयारी:दीपावली नजदीक आते ही मिट्टी के मूर्तियां का निर्माण तेज, अगले सप्ताह से बाजार में बिकने लगेगी मूर्तियां

डुमरांव3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक आते ही मिट्टी के मूर्तियों का निर्माण तेज हो गया है। मूर्तिकारों द्वारा इस बार बड़े ही उत्साह के साथ मिट्टी के लक्ष्मी, गणेश समेत कई अन्य देवी देवताओं की मूर्तियां बना उनमें चटक रंग भरने का काम तेज कर दिया गया है। इस काम में पूरा परिवार साथ मिलकर मूर्तियों का निर्माण इस उम्मीद से कर रहा है ताकी दीपावली में उनकी बनाई मूर्तियां बिके तथा पिछले सात महीने से जारी मंदी से भी निजात मिलेगी। नगर के बंधन पटवा रोड स्थित राजकुमार प्रजापति का पूरा परिवार भी मूर्ति निर्माण से जुड़ गया है। मूर्तिकारों का कहना है कि लाॅक डाउन के बाद से ही उनका रोजगार बंद है तथा आर्थिक स्थिति चाैपट हो गई है। लेकिन दीपावली में मूर्तियों के बिकने की उम्मीद है जिस कारण सभी मूर्तिकार दीए के साथ ही मूर्तियों के निर्माण में भी काफी तेजी से लगे है।

वैसे भी डुमरांव में मिट्टी की बनी मूर्तियों की मांग अनुमंडल भर में होती है। यहां के मूर्तिकारों की बनाई मूर्तियां काफी आकर्षक व सजीव लगती है। जिस कारण बाजार में उनकी डिमांड अधिक रहती है। हालांकि अभी दीपावली में दस दिन का समय बचा है।

