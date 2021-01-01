पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:सरस्वती पूजा की तैयारी में जुटे शिल्पकार, मूर्तियों की डिमांड नहीं होने से छाई मायूसी

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
  • पूजा के लिए प्लास्टर ऑफ पेरिस से मूर्ति बना रहे हैं प्रवासी मूर्तिकार

सरस्वती पूजा नजदीक आते ही मूर्तिकारों का उत्साह बढ़ गया था। मिट्टी के साथ ही प्लास्टर ऑफ पेरिस की मूर्तियाॅ बनाने वाले कलाकारों ने करीब दो महीना पहले से ही तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी। खासकर हजारों किलोमीटर दूर राजस्थान से आए प्लास्टर ऑफ पेरिस की मूर्तियां बनाने वालों ने तो अबतक छोटी-बड़ी करीब 300 मूर्तियां भी बना ली है। लेकिन अबतक निर्माण के मुताबिक मूर्तियों के खरीददार नहीं मिल रहे है।

सरस्वती पूजा में एक पखवाड़े से भी कम का समय बचा है। लेकिन इस बार मूर्ति खरीदने वालों की संख्या बहुत कम है। कोरोना काल के बाद से ही चैपट हुई अर्थव्यवस्था इसके पीछे की मुख्य वजह बताई जा रही है। जानकारों का कहना है कि अभी तक लोग कोरोना त्रासदी व लाक डाउन के दौरान चरमराई अर्थ व्यवस्था से उबर नहीं पाए है।

जिस कारण मूर्तियों का बाजार फीका है। राजस्थान आए श्रवण कुमार ने कहा कि उनकी टीम द्वारा लगभग 300 मूर्तियां बना रंग रोगन कर दिया गया है। लेकिन अबतक महज कुछ दर्जन मूर्तियों ही बुक हो पाई है। वही मिट्टी के मूर्ति बनाने वाले मूर्तिकार बड़क प्रसाद ने कहा कि इस बार पूजा समितियों में उत्साह दिखाई नहीं पड़ रहा है।

