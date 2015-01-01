पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस कर रही जांच:खलवा इनार गांव में नहर के किनारे अज्ञात व्यक्ति का मिला शव, पुलिस कर रही जांच

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही खुलेगा मौत का राज, पुलिस करा रही है शव की शिनाख्त

कोरानसराय थाना क्षेत्र के खलवा इनार गांव के पास शुक्रवार को सुबह नहर किनारे एक अज्ञात लाश मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी मच गई। सुबह में पुलिस गश्त के दौरान लाश देख पहले तो पुलिस ने स्थानीय ग्रामीणों से इस संबंध में पूछताछ की लेकिन जब शव के बारे में किसी ने कुछ नहीं बताया तब पुलिस उसे अज्ञात मान पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल बक्सर भेजी। पुलिस की मानें तो मृतक की उम्र लगभग 50 वर्ष है तथा वह एक शर्ट व हाफ पैंट पहने हुए था। गले में गमछा तथा पाकेट में महज बीस रुपये मिला। प्रथम दृष्टया पुलिस ने जहरीला पदार्थ खाने से उसकी मौत का कारण मान रही है। हालांकि कोरानसराय थानाध्यक्ष राजन मालवीय ने अभी कुछ भी बताने से इंकार किया तथा बोले कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही उसके मौत के कारणों का पता चल सकेगा।

आसपास के लोगों ने नहीं की शिनाख्त
खलवा इनार गांव के बधार में भोजपुर राजवाहा के किनारे अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव मिलने की खबर जंगल के आग की तरह इलाके में फैल गई थी। मौके पर सैकड़ों ग्रामीण पहुंचे लेकिन किसी ने शव की शिनाख्त नहीं की। जिस कारण पुलिस मान रही है कि यह दूसरे जगह का रहने वाला है। मृतक के परिजन भी अभी तक पुलिस से संपर्क नहीं किए है। जिससे उसकी शिनाख्त मुश्किल होते जा रही है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि उसकी पहचान के लिए आस पास के थानों को उसका फोटो भेजा गया है।

हत्या या आत्महत्या के बीच उलझे लोग
शव मिलने के बाद आस पास के लोगों में कई तरह की चर्चाएं हो रही थी। लोग इस बात में उलझे थे कि मृतक की हत्या हुई है या फिर उसने आत्महत्या की है। कुछ लोगों का कहना था कि मृतक की कही अन्य हत्या कर शव को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए यहां फेंका गया है। जबकि कुछ लोग इसे आत्महत्या मान रहे थे। हालांकि मृतक के शरीर पर किसी तरह के चोट या गोली लगने के निशान नहीं मिले है। जिससे पुलिस भी अभी कुछ बताने से परहेज कर रही है।

