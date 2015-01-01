पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड और कनकनी बढ़ी:ठंड की दस्तक से बढ़ने लगी गर्म कपड़ों की डिमांड

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
पिछले सप्ताह हुई बारिश के साथ ही ठंड और कनकनी बढ़ गई है। जिससे बच्चों व आम लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। लेकिन ठंड बढ़ते ही गर्म कपड़ों का बाजार गुलजार हो गया है। बारिश के बाद बढ़ी कनकनी से आम जनजीवन पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। घर से बाहर निकलने से भी लोग परहेज करने लगे हैं।

बढ़ी ठंड को लेकर अनुमंडल के विभिन्न बाजारों में गर्म कपड़ों की खूब बिक्री हो रही है। इसके साथ ही कंबल और रजाई की भी कई अस्थाई दुकानें सजी है। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि ठंड के साथ ही गर्मी कपड़ों की बिक्री बढ़ने से उन्हें बेहतर आमदनी की उम्मीद है। बढ़ी ठंड के कारण लोग सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर अलाव जलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

