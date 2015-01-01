पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंडे की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़:बढ़ते ठंड के साथ बढ़ी अंडों की बिक्री

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
ठंड ने अंडे की गर्माहट बढ़ा दी है। अंडे की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ लगी रहती है और इसकी बिक्री बढ़ गई है। बिक्री बढ़ी देख विक्रेताओं ने अंडे के भाव बढ़ा दिए हैं। पांच-आठ रुपये का कच्चा अंडा अब 10-12 में और उबला अंडा 15 रूपए पर पहुंच गया है। विक्रेताओं का कहना है कि जितनी ठंड होगी अंडा उतना ही अधिक बिकेगा।

वहीं पिछले दो दिनों से ठंड क्या बढ़ी अंडे की बिक्री काफी बढ़ चली है। हर 20-25 कदम पर अंडे की दुकान नजर आने लगी है। ठंड भगाने व गर्माहट पहुंचाने में अंडा भी भूमिका निभा रहा है। अंडे के कई व्यंजन जैसे आमलेट, पाउच, एगरॉल, अंडा कढ़ी आदि ठंड के इस मौसम में लोगों को खूब भा रहे हैं।

अब तो होटलों में भी अंडे की मांग बढ़ चली है और ग्राहक गर्माहट के लिए अंडे का जमकर लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं। बच्चों के साथ-साथ अब गृहणियां भी अंडे की फरमाईश करने लगी है। एक तो बनाने में कम झंझट और उपर से समय की बचत।

साथ ही साथ स्वाद भी लाजवाब। इस ठंड में तो बच्चे भी अंडे की फरमाईश करने लगे हैं और मजे से खा भी रहे हैं।

ठंड के इस मौसम में मेहमानों का स्वागत भी अंडे से चल रहा है। वहीं छोटे परिवार के लिए तो इस मौसम में अंडा बड़े ही काम की चीज है। न दाल की जरूरत और न ही सब्जी का झंझट। अंडा कढ़ी बनाइए और मजे से खाइए।

मौसम के अनुकूल गुणकारी अंडे में जब इतने गुण विद्यमान हैं और मांग बढ़ चली है तो इसके कीमत में उछाल तो लाजिमी ही है।अंडा विक्रेता मो. अकरम कहते है कि जब से ठंड बढ़ी है तब से अंडे की बिक्री में काफी वृद्धि हुई है।

पहले जहां मुश्किल से एक कार्टून बिकता था अब कई कार्टून आसानी से बिक जाता है। बताया कि अन्य जिलों की अपेक्षा यहां अंडा सस्ता इसके साथ ही सब्जी से भी सस्ता पड़ता है। इसलिए लोग खाने के अलावा वे अंडा अपने घर भी ले जाते हैं।

दूध के साथ अंडा है विशेष फायदेमंदरू डॉ. राजीव

डॉ. राजीव झा ने बताया कि ठंडे के मौसम में लोगों को एक से दो अंडे प्रत्येक रात के समय खाना चाहिए। जिससे शरीर में ऊर्जा और ताकत मिलती है। खासकर के दूध के साथ अंडे को सेवन किया जाए तो शरीर में ज्यादा ताकत मिलती है।

