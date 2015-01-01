पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पराली:धान की पराली जला रहे किसान, भूमि और पर्यावरण को है खतरा

डुमरांव4 घंटे पहले
  • रोक के बावजूद किसान जला रहे है पराली

फसलों के पराली जलाने पर रोक के बावजूद किसान इससे बाज नहीं आ रहे है। धान की कटनी अभी शुरू ही हुई है कि किसान पराली जलाने लगे है। पराली जलाने से भूमि के बंजर होने के साथ ही पर्यावरण को खतरा पहुंच रहा है। कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो पराली जलाना हर तरह से नुकसानदेह है जबकि खेतों में पराली को छोड़ देने से वह उर्वरक बन जाता है।

लेकिन जागरूकता के अभाव व रबी फसलों की शीघ्र बुआई की चिंता में किसान अवशेषों को खेतों में सड़ाने के बजाय उसे जला रहे है। खेतों में पराली जलाने से कई बार आगलगी की घटना भी हो चुकी है। पराली जलाने वालों के पर प्रशासन द्वारा एफआईआर दर्ज करने व जुर्माना वसूलने का प्रावधान भी है। बावजूद प्रशासन की सुस्ती से किसान धड़ल्ले से फसलों के अवशेष को खेतों में ही जला रहे है।

