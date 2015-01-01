पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:पूर्व पार्षद की पत्नी ने देवर समेत दो लोगों पर मारपीट का लगाया आरोप

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
नगर के वार्ड 23 के पूर्व पार्षद धीरज कुमार की पत्नी रानु देवी ने अपने देवर सूरज प्रकाश व पड़ोसी विकास कुमार पर मारपीट की नियत से बाह पकड़ने व जान मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में रानु ने बताया है कि 4 नवंबर की शाम वह अपने घर से बाहर आई तो उसके देवर सूरज प्रकाश ने मारपीट की नियत से उसका हाथ पकड़ लिया। इसी दौरान पड़ोसी विकास कुमार ने कहा कि इसका जान मार दो सारा विवाद खत्म हो जाएगा। रानु ने बताया है कि पहले भी विकास उसके पति के साथ विवाद करा चुकी है तथा जब दोनों लोग मिलकर रहने लगे तब सूरज को अपने पक्ष में कर मेरे साथ मारपीट करने तथा जान से मारने की साजिश कर रहा है।

