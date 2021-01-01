पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जान से खिलवाड़:डुमरांव में दो पहिया वाहन पर बैठ रहे हैं चार लोग

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
  • गाड़ियों पर ओवरलोडिंग से जान पर पड़ेगा खतरा

डुमरांव अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में दोपहिया वाहन चालक यातायात के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालांकि, प्रदेश सरकार ने सड़क सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर डबल हेलमेट व्यवस्था को लागू किया है जिसमें दोपहिया वाहन चालक के साथ पीछे बैठने वाले सवार को भी अब हेलमेट पहनना जरूरी है। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में दोहरा हेलमेट पहनना तो दूर की बात, अकेले बाइक या स्कूटी चालक भी हेलमेट नहीं पहन रहे हैं।

आलम यह है कि बाइक व स्कूटी सवार बिना हेलमेट के सरेआम देखे जा सकते हैं। इतना ही नहीं तीन या चार लोग एक बाइक पर सवार होकर यातायात नियमों की सरेआम धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। इन बाइकर्स को जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस विभाग द्वारा कई बार जागरूकता शिविर लगाकर भी जागरूक करने के साथ चालान भी किए गए लेकिन फिर भी लोग सड़क सुरक्षा नियमों को दरकिनार कर मनमानी कर रहे हैं।

दूसरी ओर कुछ लोगों ने अपने 14 से 16 साल के बच्चों को भी बाइक या स्कूटी थमा रखी हैं, जो न केवल अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर दोपहिया वाहन सड़कों पर दौड़ा रहे हैं, बल्कि दूसरे लोगों के लिए भी खतरा बने हैं। राकेश कुमार, संजय तिवारी, पिटू राय ने बताया कि नाबालिग बच्चों को सड़क सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर स्कूटी या बाइक देना ठीक नहीं है। ये बात अभिभावकों को भलीभांति समझनी चाहिए।

दूसरे हेलमेट पहनना सुरक्षा के लिए जरूरी है। डुमरांव एसडीपीओ केके सिंह ने बताया कि समय-समय पर लोगों को सड़क सुरक्षा के बारे में शिविर लगाकर जागरूक किया गया है, लेकिन फिर भी लोग अपनी सुरक्षा को दांव पर लगा रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि ऐसे मनमानी करने वाले लोगों के बारे में क्लब की ओर से पुलिस विभाग से विचार-विमर्श किया गया है। लोगों को एक बार फिर से जागरूक किया जाएगा। इसके बाद नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

