पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उदासीनता:अक्टूबर में मांग के अनुरूप नहीं मिला फ्री वाला खाद्यान्न

डुमरांव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उठाव नहीं होने से उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं मिला अक्टूबर का खाद्यान्न, आधा दर्जन से अधिक डीलरों के सामने है समस्या

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा लॉकडाउन के दौरान ही गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत लोगों को मुफ्त में खाद्यान्न देने की शुरूआत की गई थी। लेकिन विभागीय उदासीनता से लोगों को केन्द्र की इस महत्वपूर्ण योजना का लाभ नहीं मिला पा रहा है। अक्टूबर महीने में भी शहर के आधा दर्जन से अधिक डीलरों को मांग के अनुरूप जब गेहूं व चावल नहीं मिला तो डीलरों ने उठाव से ही इंकार कर दिया।

डीलरों का कहना है कि अगस्त महीने में भी उन्हें कम खाद्यान्न मिले थे। जिसकी शिकायत करने पर भी डीलरों को फिर से खाद्यान्न नहीं मिल सका। वही एक बार फिर से कम मात्रा में खाद्यान्न मिलने पर कई डीलरों ने आवाज बुलंद की है तथा एसडीएम से गुहार लगाई है।

डीलर पारसनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें अक्टूबर महीने में उन्हें 21 क्विंटल 50 किलो गेहूं की आवश्यकता है जबकि बीएसएफसी द्वारा उन्हें मात्र 1 क्विंटल 32 किलो गेहूं ही दिया जा रहा है। जबकि 32.25 क्विंटल चावल की आवश्यकता के मुकाबले विभाग द्वारा महज 20.30 क्विंटल चावल ही दिया जा रहा है।

वहीं पीडीएस दुकानदार बलिराम प्रसाद, इंद्रचंद वर्मा, जयप्रकाश, राजन प्रसा, संजीव कुमार आदि ऐसे डीलर है जिन्होंने एसडीएम से कम मात्रा में खाद्यान्न मिलने की शिकायत की है। डीलरों ने कहा कि एसडीएम ने विभागीय अधिकारियों को पत्र दे कम मात्रा में खाद्यान्न मिलने के बारे में जानकारी मांगी है।

डीलरों का कहना है कि कम मात्रा में खाद्यान्न मिलने से उन्हें उपभोक्ताओं के सामने फजीहत झेलनी पड़ सकती है। डीलरों का कहना है कि विभाग द्वारा बार-बार ऐसी गलती दुहराई जा रही है। जिस कारण समय से खाद्यान्न का वितरण प्रभावित हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें