पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डुमरांव:छठ को लेकर रेलवे में हाई अलर्ट, ट्रेनों में यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को गठित की गई छह टीम

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सफर में अनजान लोगों से सावधान रहे। किसी अपरिचित से खाने पीने की सामग्री नहीं ले। उसमें नशा मिला हो सकता है। रेल पुलिस द्वारा कुछ इसी तरह से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा हैं। चोर उचक्कों सहित नशाखोरी गिरोह से बचने के लिए सुरक्षा के लिए रेल पुलिस जागरूकता अभियान चला रही है। इसके साथ ही बोगियों के अलावा प्लेट फार्म पर पोस्टर लगा जा रहा है।

रेल एसपी ने बताया कि ट्रेन के बोगियों के अलावा प्लेट फार्म पर सादे लिबास में जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। किसी भी संदिग्ध हरकत को देखते ही रेल पुलिस एक्शन में आ जायेगी। इसको लेकर छह टीमों का गठन किया गया है। सभी टीमों को दो ग्रुप में रखा गया है। टीम में एक चार का बल रखा गया है। टीम का इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर स्तर के अधिकारी को बनाया गया है।

एक टीम आनन्द बिहार दिल्ली, दूसरी टीम मुगलसराय, तीसरी टीम की हावड़ा रूट में तैनाती की गयी है। उन्होंने बताया कि दिल्ली, हाबडा, सूरत सहित अन्य महानगराें से आने वाली ट्रेनों पर विशेष नजर रखी जा रही है। टीम के सदस्य यात्रियों को बता रहे है कि रेल सफर के दौरान अनजान यात्री अगर दोस्ती करने का प्रयास कर रहा है। तो उससे बच्चे उसके द्वारा दी जाने वाली वस्तु को ग्रहण नहीं करे। इससे आपकी यात्रा सुरक्षित रहेगी। संदिग्ध वस्तु दिखे तो रेलकर्मियों को सूचित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें