पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे में मौत:पति बोला-सड़क हादसे में मौत, लड़की के पिता बोले- हुई है हत्या, हो जांच

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले भी मंजू के ससुराल वाले करते थे मारपीट, हो चुकी है पंचायती

सड़क दुर्घटना में पत्नी की मौत हो गई। घटना कोरानसराय क्षेत्र के अमसारी रोड़ में बुधवार रात करीब दस बजे की बताई जा रही है। जिसमें बाइक दुर्घटना में पति-पत्नी घायल हो गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बाइक सवार पति-पत्नी डुमरांव -कोरानसराय मार्ग से कहीं जा रहे थे। उसी दौरान अमसारी रोड में उनकी बाइक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई।

इस घटना में संजय कुमार की पत्नी मंजू देवी घायल हो गई। दोनों घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां पत्नी को डाॅक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायल पति- मृतका अमसारी डेरा की रहने वाली है। वहीं कृष्णाब्रह्म थाना क्षेत्र के रेहियां गांव के रहने मृतका मंजू के भाई व पिता ने संजय पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। मृतका के घरवालों का कहना है कि ससुराल पक्ष में उसके साथ अक्सर मारपीट करते रहते थे लोग कह भी ऐसा किया होगें। इसको लेकर पंचायती भी हो चुकी है।

उनका कहना है कि पुलिस ढंग से जांच कर मामले का सच्चाई पता कर इंसाफ दिलाए। थानाध्यक्ष राजन मालवीय ने कहा कि पुलिस के द्वारा एक्सीडेंटल मामला दर्ज किया गया है। घर वालों के आरोप पर जांच पड़ताल कर रही है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया है। पुलिस फिलहाल मामले की जांच की रही है। इधर विवाहिता की मौत के बाद परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें