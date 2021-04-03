पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उदासीनता:बिना नक्शा पास कराए ही मकान बनाया तो दो हजार रुपये प्रति वर्गफीट के हिसाब से दें टैक्स

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 गुना ज्यादा होगा सरकारी जमीन के अतिक्रमण पर फाइन, 72% लोग नहीं जमा करते होल्डिंग टैक्स

डुमराव नगर परिषद अब हाउस टैक्स जमा न करने वालों पर शिकंजा कसने के मूड में है। नगर परिषद डुमरांव में कुछ डिफॉल्टर ऐसे हैं, जिनसे एक-एक लाख रुपये की रिकवरी नहीं हो पाई है। वहीं केवल 38 फीसदी ही होल्डिंग टैक्स जमा हो पाया है। टैक्स जमा नहीं होने से नप को प्रतिवर्ष लाखों रुपये के राजस्व की क्षति हो रही है, जिससे विकास कार्य अवरुद्ध हो रहा है।

बकायेदारों पर शिकंजा करने के लिए डुमरांव कोर्ट के माध्यम से डिफॉल्टरों को नोटिस भेजा जाएगा। अधिकारी का कहना है टैक्स बकाया करोड़ों की राशि अगर नगर परिषद को मिल जाती है तो विकास के कार्यों में काफी सहूलियत मिलेगी। इस राशि से विभिन्न विकास योजनाओं को पूरा किया जा सकता है, लेकिन नगर के लोगों के सुस्ती और लापरवाही का आलम यह है कि अधिकांश लोग होल्डिंग टैक्स जमा नहीं कर रहे है।
10 हजार में 6800 घरों को ही होल्डिंग
डुमराव नगर परिषद में कुल 6,800 घर है। होल्डिंग धारकों से प्रतिवर्ष लगभग 45 लाख रुपये टैक्स वसूली का लक्ष्य है। वर्ष 2011 के जनगणना के अनुसार नगर में कुल 6800 घर थे। वर्ष 2018 की जनगणना के अनुसार नये सिरे से सर्वे के बाद घरों की संख्या 10 हजार हो गयी। नगर में कई लोगों ने नया घर भी बनाया है। लेकिन वे टैक्स जमा करना तो दूर अभी तक टैक्स का निर्धारण भी नहीं कराया है।
रकबा के अनुसार होता है टैक्स का निर्धारण
होल्डिग टैक्स का निर्धारण जमीन के रकवा पर ही होता है। टैक्स नही देने वाले बकायदारों से बकाया राशि पर सूद भी अब वसूला जाएगा। इसके अनुसार नगर के गठन से लेकर वर्ष 2008-09 तक कुल बकाया टैक्स पर 2 फीसदी सूद लगेगा। वहीं वर्ष 2009-10 से 2012-13 तक बकाया टैक्स पर प्रतिमाह 2 फीसदी सूद और वर्ष 2013-14 से 2018-19 तक बकाया टैक्स पर डेढ़ फीसदी की दर से सूद लगेगा।
नक्शा के अनुसार नहीं बनाया गया है मकान

डुमराव नगर परिषद का क्षेत्र तेजी के साथ बढ़ता जा रहा है। आलीशान मकान व माॅल भी बन रहे है। डुमरांव नप के दो दो किलोमीटर दायरे में तेजी से मकान निर्माण का काम चला है। परन्तु दो फीसदी लोग भी नक्शा पास करने का आवेदन नही दिए है। ऐसे मकान मालिकों पर नप कार्रवाई करने के लिए टीम का गठन कर रहा है। आधिकारिक सूत्रों की मानें तो अस्सी फीसदी मकान का निर्माण मिला नक्शा पास कराए हुआ है। अधिकारी के अनुसार नप क्षेत्र में अगर एक मंजिला से दूसरे मंजिला मकान का निर्माण करने के लिए भी नप प्रशासन से अनुमति लेना होगा।
नगर प्रशासन का आवश्यक कदम : नप में बसने के लिए करवाना होगा टैक्स का निर्धारण

नप में जमीन खरीदने के तीन माह के अंदर नप से दाखिल खारिज कराना है। दाखिल खारिज होने के बाद टैक्स का निर्धारण कराना है। इस नियम का कड़ाई से अनुपालन कराने के लिए नगर प्रशासन ने आवश्यक कदम उठाना शुरू कर दिया है। दाखिल खारिज और टैक्स निर्धारण नहीं कराने वाले लोगों को अब जुर्माना भरना पड़ेगा। इस संबंध में नप की ओर से निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। इसलिए हरहाल में यह काम कर लें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें