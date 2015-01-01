पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:अवैध नर्सिंग होम संचालकों के आगे स्वास्थ्य महकमा नतमस्तक

डुमरांव9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच की अधिकारी करते है खानापूर्ति, गांव से लेकर शहर तक चल रहा कारोबार

जिला मुख्यालय सहित प्रखंड मुख्यालयों में फर्जी नर्सिंग होमों का संचालन विभागीय अधिकारियों के संरक्षण में धड़ल्ले से संचालित हो रहा है।

इस अवैध कारोबार को न कोई रोकने वाला है और न ही कोई टोकने वाला। लिहाजा लापरवाही की वजह से ऐसे नर्सिंग होम में आये दिन जच्चा बच्चा की मौत होती रहती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सूत्रों की मानें तो आशा कार्यकर्ता की सांठगांठ व कमीशन के बलबूते यह अवैध नर्सिंग होम संचालन का धंधा फल फूल रहा है और फर्जी नर्सिंग होम संचालकों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। बताया जाता है कि सदर अस्पताल के आसपास व मुख्यालय में संचालित ऐसे नर्सिंग होम की जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आला अफसरों को भी है। इस संबंध में सिर्फ कागजी घोड़े ही दौड़ाए जाते हैं।

इन संचालकों के खिलाफ स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं होने से विभागीय अधिकारियों पर साठगांठ के आरोप भी लगाये जाने लगे हैं। यही नही यहां मरीजों से इलाज के नाम पर मोटी रकम वसूलने के बाद भी उन्हें समुचित उपचार मुहैया नहीं कराया जाता है। जानकारों की मानें तो बक्सर शहर हो या डुमरांव अनुमंडल मुख्यालय या नगर-गांव हर तरफ कारोबार चरम पर है। सबसे ज्यादा छोटे चट्टी नुमान गांव में यह नर्सिंग का कारोबार चल रहा है। जिसमें कोरानसराय, कृष्णाब्रह्म, ब्रह्मपुर, सिमरी, नावानगर सहित दर्जनों गांव है जहां निजी मकान में मानक को दरकिनार कर नर्सिंग का कारोबार चल रहा है।

मरीज व परिजनों के साथ की जाती है मनमानी
नर्सिंग होम के संचालक मरीजों और उनके परिजनों के साथ मनमानी करते हैं। जिले भर में ऐसे कई मामले सामने चुके हैं लेकिन अभी तक कार्रवाई किसी संचालक पर नहीं हुई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं कि जो क्लीनिक और नर्सिंग होम नियमों और शर्तों की पूर्ति नहीं करते हैं, निरीक्षण करने के दौरान संबंधित टीम सख्त रुख अख्तियार तो करती है लेकिन सिर्फ दिखावे के लिए। बाद में पूरे मामले को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया जाता है।

कमीशन के चक्कर में आशाकर्मी पहुंचाती है नर्सिंग होम : कमीशन के चक्कर में आशा कार्यकर्ता पीड़ित को मौत के मुंह में झोंकने में जरा भी संकोच नहीं करती है। आशा का यह कारनामा किसी से छिपा नहीं है। इस तरह के दर्जनों मामले सामने आ चुकी है। हालांकि इन नर्सिंग होम में किसी की मौत होने पर संचालक सहित उनके सहयोगी सक्रिय हो जाते हैं और कुछ ले देकर मामले को रफा दफा करने के लिए दबाव बनाते है।

पीड़ित व्यक्ति के रिश्तेदारों पर राजनीतिक प्रभाव का भी इस्तेमाल करते है और केस मुकदमा नहीं हो इसके प्रयास में जुट जाते हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ऐसे फर्जी संचालकों पर कब तक कार्रवार्इ करती है यह देखना बांकी होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें