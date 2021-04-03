पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुण्यतिथि पर विशेष:महिला सशक्तीकरण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए जगनारायण सिंह ने रखी थी कॉलेज की नींव

डुमरांव
महिला सशक्तिकरण को बढ़ावा देने को लेकर डुमरांव के चर्चित डॉ. जगनारायण सिंह की कृति आज भी लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत है। शिक्षा और चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में बराबर बेहतर सोचने वाले डॉ. जगनारायण सिंह ना केवल हॉस्पिटल बल्कि छात्राओं की उच्च शिक्षा के लिए अपनी मां के नाम पर सुमित्रा महिला महाविद्यालय की स्थापना कर अपनी दूरगामी सोच को स्थापित किया।

मैट्रिकुलेशन के बाद डुमरांव अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के बेटियों को शिक्षित करने के उद्देश्य से 1984 में डॉक्टर जगनारायण सिंह अपनी माता सुमित्रा देवी के नाम पर कॉलेज की नींव रखी। शुरुआती दौर में मगध विश्वविद्यालय गया से मान्यता लेते हुए इंटरमीडिएट से डिग्री ऑनर्स तक की पढ़ाई कला व विज्ञान संकाय में शुरू कराई।

बाद में वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय आरा अंतर्गत संचालित हो रही सुमित्रा महिला महाविद्यालय अनुमंडल क्षेत्र की उन बेटियों के लिए पूरी तरह से कारगर साबित हुई जो ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्त करने के सपने देखे थे। उस जमाने में लड़कियों को बेहतर शिक्षा दिलाने की छेड़ी मुहिम महिलाओं के लिए शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में आज पूरी तरह से कारगर साबित हो रही है।

डॉ जगनारायण सिंह सामाजिक कार्य में रुचि रखते थे, जिनका निधन 5 फरवरी 2006 को हो गई थी। कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल डॉ शोभा सिंह कहती है कि बाबूजी महिलाओं को शिक्षित करते हुए महिला सशक्तिकरण को शुरू से बल दिया। उनकी इस दूरगामी सोच से आज ना केवल डुमरांव बल्कि आसपास की लड़कियां शिक्षा ग्रहण कर विभिन्न क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ डुमरांव का नाम रौशन कर रही हैं।
शिक्षा के साथ अस्पताल की रखी थी नींव
डुमराव अनुमंडल के फदर गांव में 8 अप्रैल 1928 को जन्मे डॉक्टर जगनारायण सिंह राज हाई स्कूल डुमरांव से शिक्षा ग्रहण कर मेडिसिन फ्रॉम प्राइस ऑफ वाल्स मेडिकल कॉलेज पटना से 1951 में किया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने 1954 पटना यूनिवर्सिटी से एमएस की डिग्री हासिल कर 1959 उन्होंने अपने पिता डॉ रघुवीर सिंह के नाम पर डॉ रघुवीर सिंह चिकित्सालय पुराना तालाब डुमरांव के समीप स्थापित कर चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में भी एक बेहतर कदम उठाया था।

इस कार्य में उनकी पत्नी स्व राजधनी सिंह का भी सहयोग रहा।जिसे वर्तमान में डॉक्टर साहब के पुत्र डॉ अजीत सिंह हॉस्पिटल के साथ-साथ सुमित्रा महिला महाविद्यालय के सचिव पद को सुशोभित कर रहे हैं। सही मायने में देखा जाए तो डॉक्टर जगनारायण सिंह डुमरांव जैसे जगह पर शिक्षा व चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में कॉलेज व हॉस्पिटल की नींव रख अपनी बेहतर सोच का परिचय दिए थे।

