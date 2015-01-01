पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भू-माफियाओं का कारोबार चरम पर:माफियों का अंचल कार्यालय से सांठ-गांठ पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द बना जमीन विवाद

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जबरन जमीन कब्जा कराने के लिए कई सफेदपोश व पत्रकार भी पुलिस पर बनाते हैं दबाव

अचंल कार्यलय से साठगांठ भू-माफियाओं का कारोबार चरम पर है। परन्तु यह पुलिस के सिरदर्द बन गया है। पुलिस अधिकारियों को समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि एक ही प्लाट की दो या उससे अधिक रजिस्ट्रेशन कहां से हो रहा है।

पिछले पांच सालों में जमीनी विवाद के आकड़ो में काफी तेजी इजाफा हुआ है। थोड़ी सी जमीन के लिए लोग आपस मे एक दुसरे को मरने-मारने के लिऐ उतारू हो जाते है। इस धंधे में कई सफेदपोश तो कई तथाकथित पत्रकारों का संरक्षण प्राप्त है।

पुलिस सूत्रों कि मानें तो जिले कई ऐसे पत्रकार है जो इसे आड़ में धंधा चला रहे है। पुलिस पदाधिकारियों पर जबर कब्जा करना को लेकर धौंस जा रहे है। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में तीन माह के आकड़ों पर गौर किया जाए तो दर्जनो घटनाओ में सौ से अधिक लोग जख्मी हुए।

भूमि विवाद पुलिस की लिए चुनौती बन गयी है। ऐसी घटनाओं से विधि-व्यवस्था भंग होने का डर बना रहता है। पुलिस एफआईआर दर्ज कर शांति बहाल करने के पक्ष में जुट जाती है।

दस्तावेजों का किया जाता है उलटफेर

जानकारों कि अनुसार भूमि विवाद का मुख्य कारण दस्तावेजो का उलटफेर है। अंचल में जमीनों की दाखिल खारिज और चकबन्दी में चको का दस्तावेज कागजातों में इधर-उधर करना आम बात हो गयी है। पैसे व शोहरत के बूते कर्मियों द्वारा यह काम आसानी से हो जाता है। बताया जाता है कि कई घटनाओं में यह बात खुलकर सामने आई है। नतीजतन यह विवाद पुलिस-प्रशासन के लिए मुसीबत बन जाती है।

कहते हैं एसडीपीओ

डुमरांव एसडीपीओ केके सिंह कहते है कि भूमि विवाद के मसले पर स्थिति न बिगड़े इसके लिए पुलिस को लॉ एंड आर्डर की निगरानी करनी पड़ती है। मारपीट व अन्य मामले में पुलिस धड़ पकड़ करती है लेकिन भूमि विवाद मामला न्यायलय के अधीन है।

