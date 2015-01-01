पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व:रंगबिरंगी लाइट से छठिया पोखरा घाट हुआ जगमग घाटों पर सुरक्षा के लिए 24 घंटे तैनात रहेंगे अधिकारी

डुमरांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तालाब में एनडीआरएफ और पुलिस टीम नाव पर बैठकर लेती रहेगी व्यवस्था का जायजा

आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। नगरपरिषद के सबसे पुरातन और प्रसिद्ध छठ घाट में एक माना जाता है। छठिया पोखर यहां बड़ी संख्या लोग छठ व्रत करते हैं। जहां हजारों की संख्या में लोग एकत्र होते हैं। अनुमंडल क्षेत्र लोग इस घाटों पर व्रत करने के लिए पहुंचते हैं। हर वर्ष इन छठ घाटों पर प्रशासन, पुलिस तथा स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं की ओर से व्रतियों की सुविधा के लिए तमाम इंतजाम किए जाते हैं।

इस बार भी बहुत सारे आयोजन किए जा रहे हैं। घाट पूरी तरह से सज कर तैयार हैं। लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था से लेकर घाटों तक पहुंचने वाली सड़कों को ठीक कराया जा रहा है। डुमरांव नगर परिषद की ओर से घाटों को खूबसूरत बनाने के लिए कई नए प्रयोग किए गए हैं। व्यवस्था ऐसी है, जिससे श्रद्धालुओं को कोई परेशानी न हो। कुछ घाटों पर किए गए इंतजाम से हम आपको रूबरू कराते हैं।

नगर के सबसे पुराने तालाबों में से एक है छठिया पोखरा तलाब और जंगली शिवजी तलाब यहां शहर के किसी भी इलाके से आसानी से पहुंचा जा सकता है। तालाब के कई तरफ से घाट बनाए गए हैं। यहां तक पहुंचने के लिए सड़कें भी ठीक हैं। तालाब में पर्याप्त पानी है।

पूरे तालाब की बहुत ही सुंदर ढंग से सजावट की गई है। पूरी साफ सफाई है। यही कारण है कि यहां हर साल व्रतियों की भारी भीड़ जुटती है। तालाब के अंदर एनडीआरएफ और पुलिस की टीम नाव पर बैठ कर व्यवस्था का जायजा लेती रहती है। सुरक्षा के भी पुख्ता इंतजाम हैं।

केसठ बीडीओ ने किया छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण

सूर्योपासना के महापर्व छठ के त्योहार को लेकर वीडियो प्रभात रंजन द्वारा गुरुवार को केसठ प्रखंड अंतर्गत कई विभिन्न छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण किया गया। बता दें कि प्रखंड में कुल 16 घाट चिन्हित किया गया है। जहां कि लोग छठ व्रत करेंगे। घाटों की साफ-सफाई जलाशय इत्यादि के बारे में विधिवत रूप से जायजा लिया गया।

इसके साथ साथ वीडियो द्वारा समितियों को घाट पर कोरोना के गाइड लाइन को पालन करने का निर्देश दिया गया। वहीं कुछ घाटे जहां ज्यादा भीड़ लगने की संभावना है उस जगह सैनिटाइज भी कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। तथा इस त्योहार को शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न कराने के लिए प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी तथा सभी विकास मित्र, आवास सहायक, किसान सलाहकार आदि कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें