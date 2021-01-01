पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Dumranv
  • On The Lines Of Local For Vocal, The Foundation Of Prosperous Industries In Amathua For Self employment Of Rural Youth, Now Becoming Unemployed

प्रयास:लोकल फॉर वोकल की तर्ज पर ग्रामीण युवकों के स्वरोजगार को लेकर अमथुआ में समृद्ध इंडस्ट्रीज की नींव, अब बेरोजगार बन रहे हुनरमंद

डुमरांव5 घंटे पहले
राजनीति व सामाजिक कार्य में सक्रिय रहने वाले श्यामलाल कुशवाहा अब स्वरोजगार की नींव डाल अब गांव को समृद्ध बनाने में जुट गए हैं। संघर्ष भरे जीवन से कुछ बेहतर करने का सपना पाले हुए जिले के डुमराँव प्रखंड के अमथुआ गांव के रहने वाले श्यामलाल अब किसी परिचय के मोहताज नही हैं। किंतु गांव से जुड़े रहने को लेकर कोई न कोई कार्य करते रहते हैं।

इन दिनों लोकल फॉर वोकल की तर्ज़ पर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के बेरोजगार युवकों को रोजगार मुहैया कराने के उद्देश्य से समृद्ध इंडस्ट्रीज का नीव स्थापित की है। जिसमें एलइडी बल्ब के साथ ही स्क्रब भी तैयार की जा रही है। एलइडी बल्ब की डिमांड को देखते हुए गांव के युवाओं को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य यह कदम उठाते हुए न केवल गांव बल्कि जिले के लिए प्रेणना के स्रोत बन गए हैं।

इस कार्य को लेकर उनके बेटे हरिनिवास सिंह के मार्गदर्शन में एलईडी तैयार किया जा रहा है। इस इंडस्ट्रीज के माध्यम से गांव से लेकर शहर तक घर घर में इसके उजाले को फैलाने व गांव के ही बेरोजगारों को हुनरमंद बनाने की पहल से ग्रामीणों में उम्मीद की किरण जग गई है।
एलईडी बल्ब के साथ-साथ स्क्रप हो रही है तैयार
रोजगार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए संकल्पित हरीनिवास सिंह स्क्रब भी तैयार करने को लेकर मशीन लगा दी है। जिससे किचन के सामग्री को सफाई करने के लिए स्क्रब बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। शुरुआती दौर में गांव के ही लोगों को ट्रेनिंग देते हुए इस कार्य से जोड़ रहे हैं ताकि गांव के लोग स्किल्ड होने के साथ-साथ रोजगार को ना केवल बढ़ावा दे सके बल्कि खुद को स्वरोजगार के लिए तैयार कर सकें।

गांव के युवा ही संभाल रहे हैं कार्य
इस कार्य को बेहतर करने के लिए गांव के ही रवि मिश्रा और ऋषि कुमार फिलवक्त एलईडी बल्ब निर्माण के साथ ही इसे रोजगार के रूप में तब्दील करने में जुट गए हैं। श्याम लाल कुशवाहा का कहना है कि जब गांव समृद्ध होगा तभी विकास संभव है। इसी उद्देश्य से गांव में इसकी शुरुआत की गई है जो आने वाले दिनों में बड़े इंडस्ट्रीज का रूप लेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि कम दाम पर उपलब्ध कराने की कोशिश भी होगी। मालूम हो कि श्यामलाल कुशवाहा ने बहुत पहले से अमथुआ गांव के लोगों को स्किल्ड करने की पहल की थी। जिसकी वजह से आज गांव विकास की ओर अग्रसर है।

