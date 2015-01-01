पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:धान की फसलें तैयार, कटनी तेजी पर अबतक नहीं खुला क्रय केंद्र

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
धान की फसल पककर तैयार है। किसानों की कटनी जोरो पर है। खलिहान में धान आने के बाद किसानों के सामने बड़ी समस्या बेचने को लेकर है। किसानों के लिए ना तो मंडी है और ना ही खरीदार। कृषि विभाग के आंकड़े के मुताबिक, डुमराँव में 20900 हेक्टेयर की भूमि पर इस बार क्षेत्र के किसानों ने धान का आच्छादन किये थे। मौसम शुरू से ही किसानों के अनुकूल रहा है। जिसका नतीजा पैदावार भी बंपर होने की उम्मीद की जा रही है। डुमराँव के दक्षिण क्षेत्र के बहुत से किसान अगेती किस्म के प्रजातियों की रोपानी किए थे।

उनका धान कट कर बेचने के लिए तैयार है । लेकिन, ना तो भाव है, ना ही बाजार। ऐसे में, किसान अपनी जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए साहूकारों को कौड़ियों के भाव फसल को बेचने के लिए मजबूर है। वही कटनी के तुरंत बाद रवि फसल की बुवाई खेतों में तेज कर दी गई है दूसरी तरफ किसानों को पैसों की जरूरत होती है। चुनाव के कारण अभी तक सरकारी स्तर पर धान की खरीद के लिए निर्देश प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। अभी तक धान खरीद का टारगेट भी निर्धारित नहीं हुआ है और ना ही खरीद के लिए सी सी राशि निर्धारित किया गया है। पूजा बाद सरकारी स्तर पर धान की खरीद शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

नहीं खुला अब तक क्रय केंद्र : जानकारी के मुताबिक, 15 नवंबर से धान की सरकारी दर पर खरीदारी शुरू हो जाती है। लेकिन पिछले साल पैक्स के चुनाव के कारण खरीदारी पर ग्रहण लगा हुआ था। इस बार बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव के कारण धान की खरीदारी पेंच में फँसता दिख रहा है। क्षेत्र के पैक्सो को अभी तक खरीदारी के लिए कैश क्रेडिट उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया। ना ही किसी तरह की कोई उन्हें जानकारी प्रदान की गई कि कैसे और कब से इस बार की खरीदारी करनी है। वैसे किसान सहकारिता विभाग की वेब पोर्टल के माध्यम से खरीदारी के लिए आवेदन कर करना शुरू कर तो दिए हैं।

