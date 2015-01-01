पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर के अभाव:पंचायत सरकार भवनों का नहीं हो रहा है कोई उपयोग

डुमरांव9 घंटे पहले
अनुमंडल के सात प्रखंडों के 82 पंचायतों में मात्र चार पंचायत सरकार भवन है। लेकिन पंचायत सरकार भवनों में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर के अभाव से ग्रामीणों को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

करोड़ों की राशि खर्च के बाद भी भवन का उपयोग नही होने से सरकार की मंशा भी पूरी नहीं हो रही है। अनुमंडल का चक्की और चौगाई प्रखंडों में पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण नहीं हो पाया है। पंचायत सरकार भवन के निर्माण के पीछे सरकार की मंशा यह कि एक छत के नीचे गांव के लोगों के कार्यों का निष्पादन हो जाय। ताकि गांव के लोगों को छोटे कामों को लेकर प्रखंड का चक्कर लगाना नहीं पडे। परंतु पंचायत सरकार भवनों में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर के अभाव के कारण सरकार की मंशा पूरी नहीं हो रही है। डुमरांव प्रखंड के काेरानसराय और कनझरुआ पंचायतों में पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण तीन साल पहले हुआ था। लेकिन एक छत के नीचे सरकारी कार्यों के निष्पादन कराने का काम अभी तक शुरू नहीं हो पाया है।

कोरानसराय के पंचायत भवन का हाल यह है कि छत से लेकर चबूतरे पर लोग अनाज सुखाने का काम करते हैं।98 लाख की लागत से बने भवन के उपेक्षित रहने के पीछे कारण यह है कि भवन में बैठने के लिए फर्नीचर तक नहीं है।यही हाल कनझरुआ के भवन का है। संसाधन की कमी से कर्मचारियों ने यहां जाना छोड़ दिया है। अब यह भवन नशेड़ियाें का अड्डा बनकर रह गया है।

