पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:बेतरतीब खड़ी रहती है ऑटो आने-जाने में होती है परेशानी

डुमरांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुराना भोजपुर चौक अतिक्रमणकारियों की चपेट में बहुत पहले से ही है। हाल के दिनों में टेम्पो चालकों की मनमानी से इसका दायरा और बढ़ गया है। चार साल पहले रोड बनने के समय जब पुल का निर्माण हुआ तब उसकी चौड़ाई काफी बढ़ गयी थी। उस चाैड़ाइ को टेम्पो चालक अतिक्रमण कर बेतरतीब ढंग से अपने टेम्पो को खड़ा कर दे रहे हैं।

इनके इस कारगुजारियों से बड़े एवं छोटे वाहनों को निकलने में परेशानी होने लगी है। ऐसे में बराबर जाम की स्थिति भी उत्पन्न हो जाती है। गौरतलब है कि पुराना भोजपुर चौक एनएच-84 और डुमरांव से बिक्रमगंज स्टेट हाइवे को जोड़ता है। इसी चौक से आरा-बक्सर एवं पुराना भोजपुर-सिमरी पथ का जुड़ाव है। हजारों वाहन इस रास्ते से गुजरते रहते हैं।

टेम्पो चालकों की मनमानी से इनका आसानी से निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। सवारियों को बीच रोड में बैठाना, उतारना इनके रोजमर्रा के बात है। टेम्पो चालकों के बेतरतीब ढंग से टेम्पो खड़े किए जाने के कारण कई बार दुर्घटना भी घट चुकी है। कोई इनसे उलझना भी नहीं चाहता। क्योंकि ये मरने-मारने पर उतारू हो जाते हैं। ग्रामीणों का मानना है कि चौक पर सुबह आठ बजे से संध्या आठ बजे तक पुलिस की ड्यूटी लगा दिया जाता तो लोग परेशानी से बच जाते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें