प्रतियोगिता:16 सौ मीटर दौड़ में रोहित व 400 मीटर में शुभम मिश्रा को मिला प्रथम स्थान

डुमरांव2 दिन पहले
  • सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ने एकाैना गांव में करवाया दौड़ प्रतियोगिता, बोले आयोजक सीमा की रक्षा करने वाले सैनिक ही है असली हीरो
  • नेताओं व मंत्रियों के बजाय सैनिकों को देना चाहिए सम्मान

अनुमंडल के सिमरी अंचल के डुमरी गांव निवासी सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व शिक्षक सोनू कुंवर ने रविवार को एकाैना गांव में एक दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन करवाया। इस दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में खास यह कि आयोजक सोनू कुंवर ने अनोखी पहल करते हुए किसी राजनेता या मंत्री के बजाय गांव के ही एक फौजी विक्की राय से इस प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन करवा उन्हें सम्मान दिया।

एकाैना के खेल मैदान में आयोजित इस दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में सोनू कुंवर ने दौड़ प्रतियोगिता से पूर्व कहा कि सैनिक सबसे बडे़ हीरो होते है हमें ऐसे प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन नेताओं से न करवाकर सैनिकों से ही करवाना चाहिए। जिससे समाज में एक नई विचारधारा जागृत होगी और सैनिकों का मनोबल भी सातवें आसमान पर रहेगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि देश की सीमा की रक्षा के दौरान सैनिक कभी अपनी जान की परवाह नहीं करते है। वे सच्चे देशभक्त होते है। हमे उनका सम्मान करना चाहिए। वही उद्घाटनकर्ता फौजी विक्की ने इस आयोजन के लिए सोनू कुंवर की भूरि-भूरि प्रशंसा की तथा प्रतिभागियों में देश प्रेम का जज्बा भरा।

ट्राॅफी और अंग वस्त्र से विजेता को किया गया सम्मानित
इस प्रतियोगिता के 400 मीटर की दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में शुभम मिश्र प्रथम, मुकेश साहनी द्वितीय और निकेश कुमार यादव ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। जबकि 1600 मीटर की दौड़ में रोहित यादव ने प्रथम, बिट्टू यादव ने द्वितीय और परमीत यादव ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया।

इन सभी प्रतिभागियों को ट्राॅफी और अंग वस्त्र से सम्मानित किया गया। आयोजनकर्ता में सोनू सर के सहयोगी के रूप में फिजिक्स के शिक्षक बृजराज पाठक, दीपक कुमार राय, विकास राय, भृगुनाथ राय, संटू राय, राहुल राय, ऋषभ राय, सुनिल कुमार, संजय दूबे, कुश कुमार राय, मनु राय, मनीष पांडेय, बृजेश यादव के साथ एकाैना गांव के सभी युवा मौजूद थे।

